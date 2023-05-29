In a fight for equality and accessibility, the "Beach for All" campaign is taking a stand against discriminatory beachwear regulations, as they lobby Sidon Municipality in Lebanon. The campaign aims to ensure that all citizens can freely access public beaches without imposed conditions or discriminations, such as the contentious swimwear restrictions currently placed on women.



On May 29th, a delegation from the "Beach for All" campaign met with Sidon Municipality's Mayor, Mr. Mohammed Al-Saudi. They presented an official letter, urging him to overturn the municipality's ban on women wearing swimsuits at the city's public beach. This limitation is viewed as a significant infringement on the personal liberties of Lebanese women. The delegation stressed that every beach in Lebanon, regardless of its location, should be freely accessible to all citizens, reflecting the diversity and inclusiveness that epitomizes the Lebanese identity.



Mayor Al-Saudi countered the delegation's request, asserting that the current regulations align with long-standing customs. He argued against changing these traditions, which he believes are under attack in a systematic campaign aimed at tarnishing Sidon's reputation. The delegation clarified their objective, stating that their critique is not directed at Sidon as a city, but rather at the decisions that infringe upon constitutional and legal freedoms in Lebanon.



Women's associations and civil society organizations allied with the "Beach for All" campaign are steadfast in their mission. They are determined to continue working tirelessly, leveraging every available resource, and employing suitable strategies to realize their vision of unrestricted beach access for all Lebanese citizens. The battle for beachwear equality represents a larger endeavor to protect public liberties and sustain Lebanon's diverse identity.