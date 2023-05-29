Sidon municipality's swimwear restriction on women challenged by 'Beach for All' campaign

Lebanon News
2023-05-29 | 11:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Sidon municipality&#39;s swimwear restriction on women challenged by &#39;Beach for All&#39; campaign
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Sidon municipality's swimwear restriction on women challenged by 'Beach for All' campaign

In a fight for equality and accessibility, the "Beach for All" campaign is taking a stand against discriminatory beachwear regulations, as they lobby Sidon Municipality in Lebanon. The campaign aims to ensure that all citizens can freely access public beaches without imposed conditions or discriminations, such as the contentious swimwear restrictions currently placed on women.

On May 29th, a delegation from the "Beach for All" campaign met with Sidon Municipality's Mayor, Mr. Mohammed Al-Saudi. They presented an official letter, urging him to overturn the municipality's ban on women wearing swimsuits at the city's public beach. This limitation is viewed as a significant infringement on the personal liberties of Lebanese women. The delegation stressed that every beach in Lebanon, regardless of its location, should be freely accessible to all citizens, reflecting the diversity and inclusiveness that epitomizes the Lebanese identity.

Mayor Al-Saudi countered the delegation's request, asserting that the current regulations align with long-standing customs. He argued against changing these traditions, which he believes are under attack in a systematic campaign aimed at tarnishing Sidon's reputation. The delegation clarified their objective, stating that their critique is not directed at Sidon as a city, but rather at the decisions that infringe upon constitutional and legal freedoms in Lebanon.

Women's associations and civil society organizations allied with the "Beach for All" campaign are steadfast in their mission. They are determined to continue working tirelessly, leveraging every available resource, and employing suitable strategies to realize their vision of unrestricted beach access for all Lebanese citizens. The battle for beachwear equality represents a larger endeavor to protect public liberties and sustain Lebanon's diverse identity.

Lebanon News

Sidon

Municipality

Swimwear

Restrictions

Women

Challenged

Beach For All

Campaign

LBCI Next
Lebanese file in focus: Insights from the Jeddah Summit
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-03

Refugee registration: Faytroun municipality takes initiative amidst national survey campaign

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:01

MP Gemayel poses a written question to gov over Sidon beach incident

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Advancing gender equality in Lebanon and MENA: Unveiling the next chapter of SAWI for women's inclusion and empowerment

LBCI
World
03:40

China urges Japan to halt export restrictions on chips

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:01

Will Azour be able to surpass votes counted for Frangieh?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:11

Finance Minister says World Bank intends to extend Lebanon with a loan of about $200 million

LBCI
Variety
09:43

Byblos Citadel to open for the public on July 8 to encourage the Lebanese to visit Jbeil

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:16

MoE extends membership applications to the electricity sector regulatory authority until August 31, 2023

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

MP Elias Hankach to LBCI: Neither Hezbollah nor anyone can surpass the Christian will in the first Christian position in the country

LBCI
Variety
10:46

To avert more UK antitrust woes, Meta to limit how it uses ad data to boost Facebook Marketplace

LBCI
Variety
11:01

All the Nvidia news announced by Jensen Huang at Computex

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Advancing gender equality in Lebanon and MENA: Unveiling the next chapter of SAWI for women's inclusion and empowerment

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Variety
05:37

Lebanon's tourism season to kick off: Jean Abboud reveals high influx of tourists

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:20

Sidon municipality's swimwear restriction on women challenged by 'Beach for All' campaign

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

MP Elias Hankach to LBCI: Neither Hezbollah nor anyone can surpass the Christian will in the first Christian position in the country

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:18

Lebanese file in focus: Insights from the Jeddah Summit

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Statement to address Lebanon's commitment to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism measures

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:38

The European Observatory: Government path will result in loss of billions that rightfully belong to Lebanese

LBCI
Middle East
03:08

Turkish lira teeters near record low as Erdogan secures victory

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More