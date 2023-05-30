Saudi Ambassador thanks Lebanese security forces following successful rescue of kidnapped Saudi national

Lebanon News
2023-05-30 | 06:41
Saudi Ambassador thanks Lebanese security forces following successful rescue of kidnapped Saudi national
2min
Saudi Ambassador thanks Lebanese security forces following successful rescue of kidnapped Saudi national

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Al-Bukhari, expressed gratitude to the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), the Internal Security Forces (ISF), the Information Branch, and the Minister of Interior, Bassam Mawlawi, for their combined efforts in rescuing a kidnapped Saudi citizen.

“I thank the LAF Command, the ISF, the Information Branch and Minister Mawlawi who followed up on the issue diligently,” Al-Bukhari said in his statement. “We also express our appreciation. The freed Saudi national underwent medical tests and is safe and sound. We reassure his family of his wellbeing.”

The Saudi national, an employee of Saudi Arabian Airlines in Beirut, was reported missing recently, sparking a swift response from the Lebanese security forces. Minister Mawlawi assured the public and the Saudi embassy that the case was under rigorous investigation by the Information Branch of the Internal Security Forces.

After the successful operation conducted by the LAF’s Intelligence Directorate, the rescued Saudi citizen is now under the care of the Army’s Intelligence office in Hermel. Several other wanted individuals were also arrested as part of the operation.

This incident served as a significant test for the security and diplomatic relations between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. The effective resolution of the case underscores the competence of the Lebanese security forces and their dedication to ensuring the safety of both local citizens and foreign nationals in the country.

Download now the LBCI mobile app
