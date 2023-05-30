FPM confirms agreed-upon path regarding consensus with the opposition

Lebanon News
2023-05-30 | 15:14
High views
FPM confirms agreed-upon path regarding consensus with the opposition
2min
FPM confirms agreed-upon path regarding consensus with the opposition

The Strong Lebanon Bloc held its regular meeting chaired by MP Gebran Bassil, with the attendance of President Michel Aoun. The meeting, marked by extensive discussions, focused on the upcoming presidential election. Detailed consideration was given to the various political options and directions under consideration.

The participating representatives expressed their views and thoughts about these issues, leading to a reaffirmation of the course previously agreed upon. This agreed-upon path is spearheaded by the bloc leader, pointing towards reaching a consensus with the opposition on a candidate for the presidency.

The official announcement of the candidate will be made once the potential choices have been identified and the consultations concerning the election program, voting mechanism, and securing the broadest possible parliamentary support have been completed. The basis of this process is to reach a consensus, not imposition. If this becomes unachievable, the bloc will shift its course towards a democratic competition through voting in the Parliament.

The bloc further emphasized its belief that the election of a successful president at this stage requires consensus and cooperation, not challenges pitted against each other. They firmly believe that in order to make strides at this crucial juncture, collaboration rather than opposition is the need of the hour.

LBCI Next
In support of culture, UNESCO funds Lebanon's creative industries with $100,000
Lebanese leaders condemn kidnapping of Saudi national, praise LAF for rescue efforts
LBCI Previous

