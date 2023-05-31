News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
BDL Governor at Beirut Justice Palace
Lebanon News
2023-05-31 | 07:29
High views
Share
Share
0
min
BDL Governor at Beirut Justice Palace
Governor of the Banque Du Liban Riyad Salameh headed to the Justice Palace of Beirut to be notified about the measures related to the red notice issued by the German judiciary.
Lebanon News
BDL
Lebanon
Salameh
Next
Raja Salameh fails to attend investigation session in France
MP Salim Aoun says no truth to rumors of divisions within their ranks
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
10:26
Taxfix, the $1B German accounting startup, slashes 120 jobs amid funding crunch
Variety
10:26
Taxfix, the $1B German accounting startup, slashes 120 jobs amid funding crunch
0
Variety
10:23
Uber drops ride discounts for subscribers, switches to cash back
Variety
10:23
Uber drops ride discounts for subscribers, switches to cash back
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:21
Exposing Lebanon's smoking culture: A lethal epidemic
News Bulletin Reports
10:21
Exposing Lebanon's smoking culture: A lethal epidemic
0
Variety
10:21
Elizabeth Holmes is now behind bars: How we got here
Variety
10:21
Elizabeth Holmes is now behind bars: How we got here
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:21
Exposing Lebanon's smoking culture: A lethal epidemic
News Bulletin Reports
10:21
Exposing Lebanon's smoking culture: A lethal epidemic
0
Lebanon News
09:04
Exploration well drilled in bloc No. 9 to be named Qana 31/1
Lebanon News
09:04
Exploration well drilled in bloc No. 9 to be named Qana 31/1
0
Lebanon News
08:40
Ambassador of Austria visits Tajadod Lil Watan party
Lebanon News
08:40
Ambassador of Austria visits Tajadod Lil Watan party
0
Lebanon News
08:02
Hammieh meets Indonesian counterpart in Seoul
Lebanon News
08:02
Hammieh meets Indonesian counterpart in Seoul
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-19
PM Najib Mikati highlights Lebanon's crisis at Arab League Summit
Lebanon News
2023-05-19
PM Najib Mikati highlights Lebanon's crisis at Arab League Summit
0
Press Highlights
2023-03-14
Jumblatt remains firm: "No to a partisan president"
Press Highlights
2023-03-14
Jumblatt remains firm: "No to a partisan president"
0
Variety
2023-04-28
Batroun Festival completes preparations to launch the 'Underwater Museum'
Variety
2023-04-28
Batroun Festival completes preparations to launch the 'Underwater Museum'
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-16
Lebanese Ministry of Public Health shuts down pharmacy for professional violations
Lebanon News
2023-05-16
Lebanese Ministry of Public Health shuts down pharmacy for professional violations
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East
04:56
Israeli strike on eastern Lebanon kills 5 Palestinian militants, wounds 10
Middle East
04:56
Israeli strike on eastern Lebanon kills 5 Palestinian militants, wounds 10
2
Lebanon News
03:48
National Accord: A new parliamentary bloc for national action and development
Lebanon News
03:48
National Accord: A new parliamentary bloc for national action and development
3
Lebanon News
07:29
BDL Governor at Beirut Justice Palace
Lebanon News
07:29
BDL Governor at Beirut Justice Palace
4
Lebanon News
07:33
Raja Salameh fails to attend investigation session in France
Lebanon News
07:33
Raja Salameh fails to attend investigation session in France
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
More details about the abduction of Saudi citizen in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
More details about the abduction of Saudi citizen in Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
15:12
French President reaffirms support for Lebanon in a meeting with Maronite Patriarch
Lebanon News
15:12
French President reaffirms support for Lebanon in a meeting with Maronite Patriarch
7
Lebanon News
15:14
FPM confirms agreed-upon path regarding consensus with the opposition
Lebanon News
15:14
FPM confirms agreed-upon path regarding consensus with the opposition
8
Press Highlights
03:16
"Former President joins FPM meeting to support Bassil against the rebels"
Press Highlights
03:16
"Former President joins FPM meeting to support Bassil against the rebels"
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More