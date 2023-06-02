Lebanese authorities detain suspects linked to the Saudi national kidnapping

The Lebanese Army Command - Directorate of Orientation announced that on June 2, 2023, as part of the ongoing pursuit of those involved in the kidnapping case of Saudi national Meshari Turki Al-Mutairi on May 28, 2023, and their subsequent arrest and referral to justice, a special unit from the Intelligence Directorate managed to apprehend the wanted individual (J.J.) in the Bekaa region.



He is responsible for planning and managing the kidnapping operation, playing a crucial role in securing a hideout, war weapons, masks, and a stolen car, as well as providing on-the-ground guidance to the gang members.



Simultaneously with the previous arrest, the Directorate conducted a successful ambush in the town of Debbieh - Chouf, leading to the apprehension of the citizen (A.H.), who was one of the armed gang members involved in chasing the abducted individual, and forcing him to stop before taking him to the Bekaa region.



The detained individuals are currently being investigated under the supervision of the competent judiciary, and efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining gang members.