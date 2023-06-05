MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: It is best to call for an election session where all blocs can meet

MP Fadi Karam, member of the Strong Republic bloc, believes that "the invitation entrusts all blocs with their responsibilities, and it is best to call for an election session where all blocs can meet."



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he emphasized that "no one can tell us that your candidate will not reach the presidency, as the Parliament decides it."



He clarified that they did not say that Jihad Azour is their candidate, but they called for dialogue and understanding since he is the candidate who may garner the most significant number of votes from all blocs.