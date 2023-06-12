MP Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Our candidate is Jihad Azour

Lebanon News
2023-06-12 | 04:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Our candidate is Jihad Azour
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
MP Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Our candidate is Jihad Azour

MP Waddah Sadek explained that "many parties can tamper with the country's security by targeting some before the session, so most of us adhered to the least security arrangements and transportation." 

In an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he indicated that the Change MPs were "the first to meet with all the blocs out of openness and insistence that Lebanon needs a president […] And we sat with everyone." 

Sadek stressed that "the process of change does not happen with a "press of a button." change needs building and a president with the best available specifications." 

He said, "If the other side wants to work today for change, we must agree on a name." 

He confirmed, "Our candidate is Jihad Azour," affirming that this candidate did not "come from" Former Prime Minister Fouad Siniora, as "he clashed with him at several junctures." 

He pointed out that "the Free Patriotic Movement is part of March 8, and we were able, with a team from March 8, to agree on the name of the candidate that we see fit to lead the country in the next stage." 
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Presidential

Candidacy

Waddah Sadek

Jihad Azour

LBCI Next
MP Pierre Bou Assi to LBCI: Our goal is to block the path of Hezbollah's candidate
Jihad Azour's candidacy statement: Pledges for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and national accord
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:55

Jihad Azour's candidacy statement: Pledges for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and national accord

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-08

The Democratic Gathering Bloc endorses Jihad Azour's presidential candidacy

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-03

Jihad Azour's nomination ignites tension in presidential file amid grim outlook for Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-24

The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Foreign Minister says Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit will take place soon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Al-Rahi affirms Maronite patriarchate remains impartial toward all candidates

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12

MP Pierre Bou Assi to LBCI: Our goal is to block the path of Hezbollah's candidate

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:55

Jihad Azour's candidacy statement: Pledges for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and national accord

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-05

The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:56

France takes the lead in seeking solutions for Lebanon's political gridlock

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-09

Presidential Elections 101: Unveiling Lebanon's Presidential elections’ history

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:06

MP Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Our candidate is Jihad Azour

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:05

Presidential showdown: Frangieh vs. Azour as Lebanon's fate hangs in the balance

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:43

Azour vs. Frangieh: The race for votes and overthrowing together

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:55

Jihad Azour's candidacy statement: Pledges for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and national accord

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:19

Frangieh: If I reach the presidency, I will be the president of all of Lebanon and all of Lebanese

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:56

France takes the lead in seeking solutions for Lebanon's political gridlock

LBCI
World News
09:28

Unleashing the power of collaboration: Saudi Arabia paves way for Arab-China economic integration

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12

MP Pierre Bou Assi to LBCI: Our goal is to block the path of Hezbollah's candidate

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:06

MP Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Our candidate is Jihad Azour

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More