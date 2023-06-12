News
MP Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Our candidate is Jihad Azour
Lebanon News
2023-06-12 | 04:06
High views
Share
Share
1
min
MP Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Our candidate is Jihad Azour
MP Waddah Sadek explained that "many parties can tamper with the country's security by targeting some before the session, so most of us adhered to the least security arrangements and transportation."
In an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he indicated that the Change MPs were "the first to meet with all the blocs out of openness and insistence that Lebanon needs a president […] And we sat with everyone."
Sadek stressed that "the process of change does not happen with a "press of a button." change needs building and a president with the best available specifications."
He said, "If the other side wants to work today for change, we must agree on a name."
He confirmed, "Our candidate is Jihad Azour," affirming that this candidate did not "come from" Former Prime Minister Fouad Siniora, as "he clashed with him at several junctures."
He pointed out that "the Free Patriotic Movement is part of March 8, and we were able, with a team from March 8, to agree on the name of the candidate that we see fit to lead the country in the next stage."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Presidential
Candidacy
Waddah Sadek
Jihad Azour
