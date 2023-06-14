Michel Daher to LBCI: Regrets current spectacle, confirms support for Jihad Azour, views Army Commander as true candidate

2023-06-14 | 03:07
Michel Daher to LBCI: Regrets current spectacle, confirms support for Jihad Azour, views Army Commander as true candidate
Michel Daher to LBCI: Regrets current spectacle, confirms support for Jihad Azour, views Army Commander as true candidate

In a recent conversation with the Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation International (LBCI), Michel Daher expressed his disappointment at the current political spectacle. However, he acknowledged the presence of political choices and confirmed his support for Jihad Azour. He viewed the session as a show of force and confirmed his vote for Azour, but named the Army Commander as the real candidate.

Lebanon News

Michel Daher

Regrets

Current

Spectacle

Support

Jihad Azour

Army

Commander

True

Candidate

Lebanon

