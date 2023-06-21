News
UN Women and WFP join forces to promote gender equality and social inclusion in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-06-21 | 03:26
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UN Women and WFP join forces to promote gender equality and social inclusion in Lebanon
UN Women and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration in promoting gender equality, women's empowerment, and social inclusion in Lebanon.
Gielan Elmessiri, the representative of UN Women Lebanon, and Abdallah Alwardat, the representative and Country Director of WFP Lebanon signed the MoU.
This partnership aims to conduct regular research to evaluate gender equality and social inclusion in assistance programs. UN Women will provide support in integrating a gender perspective into WFP's programming, generating gender analysis, data, and research to enhance the operational effectiveness of WFP.
The findings from these joint initiatives will inform and influence the technical assistance and policy support provided to the Government of Lebanon.
During a critical period for Lebanon, this collaboration is seen as crucial. Gielan Elmessiri, the UN Women Representative in Lebanon, expressed her satisfaction with the partnership, stating, "Through our partnership, UN Women will provide technical assistance to bolster the gender and social inclusion dimensions of WFP’s priority areas through generating gender analysis and mainstreaming gender into WFP’s social assistance and livelihood programmes to enhance its operational effectiveness and advance a more equal and inclusive society."
Abdallah Alwardat, the WFP Lebanon Representative and Country Director, emphasized the value of the longstanding partnership with UN Women. He stated, "We remain committed to advancing an agenda that contributes to a fair and inclusive society."
The collaboration between UN Women and WFP aligns with implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) outlined in Agenda 2030, focusing on gender, social inclusion, food security, and nutrition.
Both organizations will continue working closely with the Government of Lebanon, partners, and national institutions to develop gender-responsive policies and programs.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
UN Women
United Nations
World Food Programme (WFP)
Gender
Equality
Women
Empowerment
