Le Drian informs Gebran Bassil that the previous stage was closed: LBCI sources

LBCI’s sources confirmed that the meeting with the French Presidential Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, and the head of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), MP Gebran Bassil, lasted more than an hour, and the atmosphere was described as positive.



It revealed that the head of the FPM had been informed by Le Drian that the previous stage had closed, that a new stage had begun through his tour, and that the basis remains on a Lebanese-Lebanese dialogue.



In turn, MP Gebran Bassil explained that the production of a president could only be the result of a consensus among all the Lebanese about the person and the program, provided that international support is requested later to implement the program. Le Drian positively commented on what Bassil said.