MP Jumblatt elected as PSP head by acclamation

Lebanon News
2023-06-25 | 09:17
High views
MP Jumblatt elected as PSP head by acclamation
0min
MP Jumblatt elected as PSP head by acclamation

MP Taymour Jumblatt won on Sunday the elections for the presidency of the Progressive Socialist Party by acclamation. 
 
Similarly, Thafer Nasser was elected as the Secretary-General by acclamation. Habouba Aoun and Zaher Raad were elected Deputy Presidents of the party's leadership.

Lebanon News

Jumblatt

Lebanon

PSP

Political disputes and electoral hopes: Parties await French envoy's return
The latest on Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report of Lebanese Central Bank
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-28

Lebanon expects 350,000 people to arrive in April for the holidays

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-19

Lebanese Lira plunges to new record low of 50,000 LBP to the Dollar

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-23

Bassil's changing stance: Abandoning support for Jihad Azour's candidacy

LBCI
Sports News
2023-06-24

Lebanon vs Slovenia U19 World Cup Basketball match is underway. Rush over to LB2 at www.lbcgroup.tv to catch the live action

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

