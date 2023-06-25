News
MP Jumblatt elected as PSP head by acclamation
Lebanon News
2023-06-25 | 09:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
MP Jumblatt elected as PSP head by acclamation
MP Taymour Jumblatt won on Sunday the elections for the presidency of the Progressive Socialist Party by acclamation.
Similarly, Thafer Nasser was elected as the Secretary-General by acclamation. Habouba Aoun and Zaher Raad were elected Deputy Presidents of the party's leadership.
Lebanon News
Jumblatt
Lebanon
PSP
Next
Political disputes and electoral hopes: Parties await French envoy's return
The latest on Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report of Lebanese Central Bank
Previous
