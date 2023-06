Nestled approximately 26 km east of Beirut, the picturesque village of Hammana awaits travelers seeking a memorable summer experience.Renowned for its luscious cherries and blessed with a serene valley and majestic mountains, Hammana has captivated the hearts of locals and visitors alike.French author, poet, and statesman Alphonse de Lamartine once described this majestic village as "the work of God," a testament to its natural splendor.Steeped in history, Hammana invites visitors to immerse themselves in Lebanon's rich heritage. The lively streets of the village offer a gateway to the past, where historic monuments stand as witnesses to the passage of time.Among the notable landmarks, the Monastery of the Good Shepherd, listed as a historical monument by the Directorate General of Antiquities, is a testament to the village's spiritual significance.Additionally, the Mar Romanos Church and the 14th-century Mezher Palace, the former residence of Alphonse de Lamartine, provide glimpses into the region's cultural tapestry.While exploring Hammana's natural wonders, visitors will encounter many breathtaking sights. The cascading waterfalls and the tranquil Hammana River present idyllic spots for nature enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the tranquility of the surroundings.Amidst this picturesque landscape, cultural enthusiasts can discover the Najib Abu Haydar Public Library, a treasure trove of knowledge and a testament to the village's commitment to education and intellectual growth.For those seeking adventure, Hammana's Valley offers exhilarating hiking trails surrounded by lush greenery and an atmosphere of serenity. As hikers traverse the scenic paths, they will be treated to panoramic vistas that showcase the unspoiled beauty of Lebanon's countryside.