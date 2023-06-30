As part of the investigations into the assets of the Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon, Riad Salameh, in Europe, a French judge heard on Friday the testimony of Marianne Hoayek, a former assistant to Salameh, according to informed sources cited by the French press agency.



The sources also indicated the possibility of bringing charges against her.



However, the judge is supposed to hear Hoayek throughout the day regarding her role in the transfer of funds between the Central Bank of Lebanon and European bank accounts.