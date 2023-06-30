French judge questions former assistant in probe of Lebanon's Central Bank Chief

Lebanon News
2023-06-30 | 11:00
High views
French judge questions former assistant in probe of Lebanon&#39;s Central Bank Chief
0min
French judge questions former assistant in probe of Lebanon's Central Bank Chief

As part of the investigations into the assets of the Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon, Riad Salameh, in Europe, a French judge heard on Friday the testimony of Marianne Hoayek, a former assistant to Salameh, according to informed sources cited by the French press agency.

The sources also indicated the possibility of bringing charges against her.

However, the judge is supposed to hear Hoayek throughout the day regarding her role in the transfer of funds between the Central Bank of Lebanon and European bank accounts.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

French

France

Judge

Assistant

Probe

Lebanon

BDL

Riad Salameh

