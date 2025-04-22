News
UAE reaffirms support for Lebanon's unity in meeting between leaders
Lebanon News
22-04-2025 | 06:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UAE reaffirms support for Lebanon's unity in meeting between leaders
UAE Federal National Council President Saqr Ghobash reaffirmed the country's commitment to Lebanon's unity and national sovereignty during a meeting with President Joseph Aoun.
Ghobash conveyed the strong support of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed for Lebanon's stability and his desire to strengthen bilateral relations.
In turn, President Aoun emphasized the longstanding ties between Lebanon and the UAE, expressing hope for a renewed chapter in relations through an upcoming visit to Abu Dhabi to meet Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.
"We are facing major challenges, especially in reconstruction, and we count on the support of brotherly nations," Aoun said.
He also stressed that internal disputes must be resolved through dialogue and reaffirmed that no one in Lebanon wants a return to conflict. The president voiced optimism, citing "determination and will" to move forward.
Lebanon News
UAE
Support
Lebanon
Unity
Meeting
Leaders
Joseph Aoun
Next
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports one killed in Israeli strike on Hanniyeh in Tyre, South Lebanon
Injuries reported in Israeli strike on vehicle and motorcycle on Hanniyeh–Qlaileh road in Tyre
Previous
