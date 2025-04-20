Ukraine asks Russia to halt strikes on civilian targets for 30 days

20-04-2025 | 14:53
Ukraine asks Russia to halt strikes on civilian targets for 30 days
Ukraine asks Russia to halt strikes on civilian targets for 30 days

Ukraine proposes that Russia abandon drone and missile strikes on civilian infrastructure for at least 30 days, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday.

"If Russia does not agree to such a step, it will be proof that it intends to continue doing only those things which destroy human lives and prolong the war," Zelensky said on X.


Reuters
 

Ukraine's Zelensky says Russian army 'trying to create impression' of Easter ceasefire
Ukraine waiting for 'actions, not words' on Easter truce, minister says
