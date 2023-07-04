Berri meets Shea, LAF Commander in Ain el-Tineh

Lebanon News
2023-07-04 | 08:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Berri meets Shea, LAF Commander in Ain el-Tineh
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Berri meets Shea, LAF Commander in Ain el-Tineh

Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri received on Tuesday US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea in Ain el-Tineh.

They discussed the general situation and bilateral relations between the two countries.

On another note, Berri discussed the security situation and the affairs of the military institution during his meeting with the Army Commander General Joseph Aoun.

In the afternoon, the Speaker of the Parliament also received Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdallah Bou Habib.

They discussed the developments in the general situation and political updates.

 

Lebanon News

Berri

LAF

Lebanon

Shea

LBCI Next
French judiciary agrees to seize funds and property of BDL Governor and associates
Lebanon's expatriates contribute to the country's vitality, Says Foreign Minister
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-22

The United States stands as Lebanon's partner, affirms US Ambassador Dorothy Shea

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-14

Speaker Berri urges consensus and dialogue for electing Lebanon's President

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-05

Berri's call for electoral session: Is Lebanon heading toward change?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-24

In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:02

French judiciary agrees to seize funds and property of BDL Governor and associates

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:56

Lebanon's expatriates contribute to the country's vitality, Says Foreign Minister

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:48

IMF report serves as a clear accusation against Lebanon's authorities, says banking source

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:34

Beirut Airport's movement increases 22% in June, 24%in first half of 2023

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-24

France dismisses Geagea's claims of economic deal with Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-20

Cabinet implements "mini Capital Control" to regulate bank transfers and withdrawals

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:02

French judiciary agrees to seize funds and property of BDL Governor and associates

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:39

Uncertainty surrounds Central Bank Governor's departure as Lebanon's crisis deepens

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:39

Uncertainty surrounds Central Bank Governor's departure as Lebanon's crisis deepens

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Lebanese Social Affairs Ministry launches official website for accurate information and service access

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

Berlin's call to action: Lebanese opposition delegation meets with German official to address ongoing crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
23:52

France explores dialogue options for Lebanon's crisis, considers including Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:04

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal al-Rahi: We know the killer, and this is not just an incident

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:48

IMF report serves as a clear accusation against Lebanon's authorities, says banking source

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:45

Lebanese talent illuminates screens and captivates audiences: André Zakhya's rise as a renowned real-time 3D artist and animator

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:27

UNIFIL engages with authorities to prevent tensions over tents near Blue Line

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More