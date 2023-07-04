Berri meets Shea, LAF Commander in Ain el-Tineh

Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri received on Tuesday US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea in Ain el-Tineh.

They discussed the general situation and bilateral relations between the two countries.

On another note, Berri discussed the security situation and the affairs of the military institution during his meeting with the Army Commander General Joseph Aoun.

In the afternoon, the Speaker of the Parliament also received Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdallah Bou Habib.

They discussed the developments in the general situation and political updates.