Hezbollah condemns Israeli actions in Ghajar: Calls for protection of Lebanese territory

Lebanon News
2023-07-06 | 03:13
High views
Hezbollah condemns Israeli actions in Ghajar: Calls for protection of Lebanese territory
2min
Hezbollah condemns Israeli actions in Ghajar: Calls for protection of Lebanese territory

In a statement on Thursday, Hezbollah expressed that the Israeli occupation forces have recently taken dangerous actions in the northern section of the border town of Ghajar, which is the section recognized by the United Nations as part of Lebanese territory with no debate about it.  

“These actions have involved the construction of barbed wire fences and a cement wall around the entire town, similar to what they do on the borders between Lebanon and occupied Palestine. This has separated the village from its natural and historical surroundings within Lebanese territory,” the statement said. 

It added that the occupation forces have fully exerted their authority over the Lebanese and occupied sections of the town and have subjected them to their administration while allowing access to the village for tourists coming from within the “Zionist” entity. 

“These dangerous measures and significant developments represent a complete occupation of the Lebanese section of Ghajar, enforced by the use of arms and the imposition of a fait accompli. It is not just a routine violation as the occupation forces occasionally commit,” Hezbollah added. 

The statement concluded that in light of this dangerous development, “we call upon the Lebanese state and all its institutions, especially the Lebanese government. We also urge the Lebanese people, with all their political and civil forces to take action to prevent the consolidation of this occupation, to cancel the aggressive measures that have been taken, and to work towards liberating this part of our land and returning it to our homeland.”
 

