MP Gemayel meets Japanese Ambassador to Lebanon for talks on bilateral relations

The leader of the Lebanese Kataeb Party, MP Sami Gemayel, met with the Japanese Ambassador to Lebanon, Magoshi Masayuki, in a courtesy visit.



During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments and relations between the two countries.



The meeting was attended by MP Salim Sayegh, MP Elias Hankach, the Head of the Party's Foreign Relations Office, Michel Abou Abdallah, and the External Relations Coordinator in the Party, Marwan Abdallah.



They emphasized the necessity of ending the presidential vacuum and forming a government that works towards implementing reforms, allowing Western countries to assist Lebanon in overcoming its crises.



The Japanese ambassador presented a commemorative plaque representing one of Japan's natural landmarks to the leader of the Kataeb Party.