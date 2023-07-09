News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah calls for dialogue to save Lebanon, denies discussing Taif Agreement amendment
Lebanon News
2023-07-09 | 02:15
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hezbollah calls for dialogue to save Lebanon, denies discussing Taif Agreement amendment
Hezbollah's Executive Council chairman, Hashem Safieddine, emphasized the party's constant call for dialogue and reconciliation to save Lebanon and preserve its resources.
He pointed out that Lebanon's current stage requires realistic solutions to unite the Lebanese people.
He added, "We in Hezbollah have not discussed the issue of amending the Taif Agreement, and if it is brought up, we are the last ones to express our opinion on the matter."
Safieddine statements came during his delivery of a speech on behalf of Hezbollah's Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah, at the scientific conference organized to commemorate the heritage of scholars in Jabal Amel in honor of the scholar Sheikh Ali bin Al-Hussein Al-Karaki.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Hashem Safieddine
Dialogue
Next
Maronite Patriarch warns politicians of neglecting conscience, urges them to elect a President
Lebanon faces dangerous crisis as Central Bank governance vacancy looms
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:43
Dialogue and partnership, not accusations and division, key to Lebanon's progress, says Jaafari Mufti
Lebanon News
05:43
Dialogue and partnership, not accusations and division, key to Lebanon's progress, says Jaafari Mufti
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-07
French Envoy struggles to propel comprehensive dialogue as Lebanon's Presidential vacuum lingers
Press Highlights
2023-07-07
French Envoy struggles to propel comprehensive dialogue as Lebanon's Presidential vacuum lingers
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-03
France explores dialogue options for Lebanon's crisis, considers including Iran
Press Highlights
2023-07-03
France explores dialogue options for Lebanon's crisis, considers including Iran
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-02
Christian forces reject imposition in Lebanese Presidential crisis as Hezbollah calls for 'unconditional' dialogue
Press Highlights
2023-07-02
Christian forces reject imposition in Lebanese Presidential crisis as Hezbollah calls for 'unconditional' dialogue
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:23
Tragic fall of Haitham and Malek Tawk: Al-Rahi highlights failure to implement judicial decisions due to political interventions
Lebanon News
07:23
Tragic fall of Haitham and Malek Tawk: Al-Rahi highlights failure to implement judicial decisions due to political interventions
0
Lebanon News
07:10
Suspect in Haitham Tawk's death arrested by Army Intelligence, LBCI sources confirm
Lebanon News
07:10
Suspect in Haitham Tawk's death arrested by Army Intelligence, LBCI sources confirm
0
Lebanon News
05:43
Dialogue and partnership, not accusations and division, key to Lebanon's progress, says Jaafari Mufti
Lebanon News
05:43
Dialogue and partnership, not accusations and division, key to Lebanon's progress, says Jaafari Mufti
0
Lebanon News
04:10
Lebanon's ISF thwarts human smuggling operation, rescuing 231 migrants
Lebanon News
04:10
Lebanon's ISF thwarts human smuggling operation, rescuing 231 migrants
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:10
Suspect in Haitham Tawk's death arrested by Army Intelligence, LBCI sources confirm
Lebanon News
07:10
Suspect in Haitham Tawk's death arrested by Army Intelligence, LBCI sources confirm
0
Lebanon News
02:51
Maronite Patriarch warns politicians of neglecting conscience, urges them to elect a President
Lebanon News
02:51
Maronite Patriarch warns politicians of neglecting conscience, urges them to elect a President
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-05
Maronite Patriarch calls for international conference on Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2023-07-05
Maronite Patriarch calls for international conference on Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
02:15
Hezbollah calls for dialogue to save Lebanon, denies discussing Taif Agreement amendment
Lebanon News
02:15
Hezbollah calls for dialogue to save Lebanon, denies discussing Taif Agreement amendment
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
10:56
Beneath the vine: Unearthing Lebanon's red gold and its radiant Influence
News Bulletin Reports
10:56
Beneath the vine: Unearthing Lebanon's red gold and its radiant Influence
2
Press Highlights
00:38
Lebanon's Presidential track: French Envoy Le Drian's visit and potential new options
Press Highlights
00:38
Lebanon's Presidential track: French Envoy Le Drian's visit and potential new options
3
Press Highlights
00:49
Lebanon faces dangerous crisis as Central Bank governance vacancy looms
Press Highlights
00:49
Lebanon faces dangerous crisis as Central Bank governance vacancy looms
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:29
Pondering the Central Bank's fate: Between administrative extensions and constitutional challenges
News Bulletin Reports
11:29
Pondering the Central Bank's fate: Between administrative extensions and constitutional challenges
5
Lebanon News
12:33
Army clarifies details of July 1 incident and ongoing investigation
Lebanon News
12:33
Army clarifies details of July 1 incident and ongoing investigation
6
Lebanon News
07:10
Suspect in Haitham Tawk's death arrested by Army Intelligence, LBCI sources confirm
Lebanon News
07:10
Suspect in Haitham Tawk's death arrested by Army Intelligence, LBCI sources confirm
7
Lebanon News
02:15
Hezbollah calls for dialogue to save Lebanon, denies discussing Taif Agreement amendment
Lebanon News
02:15
Hezbollah calls for dialogue to save Lebanon, denies discussing Taif Agreement amendment
8
Lebanon News
04:10
Lebanon's ISF thwarts human smuggling operation, rescuing 231 migrants
Lebanon News
04:10
Lebanon's ISF thwarts human smuggling operation, rescuing 231 migrants
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More