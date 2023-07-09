Hezbollah calls for dialogue to save Lebanon, denies discussing Taif Agreement amendment

Hezbollah's Executive Council chairman, Hashem Safieddine, emphasized the party's constant call for dialogue and reconciliation to save Lebanon and preserve its resources.



He pointed out that Lebanon's current stage requires realistic solutions to unite the Lebanese people.



He added, "We in Hezbollah have not discussed the issue of amending the Taif Agreement, and if it is brought up, we are the last ones to express our opinion on the matter."



Safieddine statements came during his delivery of a speech on behalf of Hezbollah's Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah, at the scientific conference organized to commemorate the heritage of scholars in Jabal Amel in honor of the scholar Sheikh Ali bin Al-Hussein Al-Karaki.