Director-General of the National Social Security Fund ensures free transactions in latest circular

2023-07-11 | 07:02
Director-General of the National Social Security Fund ensures free transactions in latest circular
Director-General of the National Social Security Fund ensures free transactions in latest circular

The Director-General of the National Social Security Fund, Mohammad Karki, issued a Circular emphasizing that all transactions within the fund are free of charge, without any fees.

He urged all media outlets and websites to exercise accuracy in disseminating any unverified information that could harm the reputation of the fund and the dignity of its beneficiaries in order to prevent the fund's management from taking legal action against the media outlets and websites.

Karaki also called on all employers, insured individuals, and beneficiaries, as well as anyone who receives any information about extortion or requests for financial amounts by any user to facilitate or expedite transactions within the fund, to report it to the fund's management through the Complaints Office at the main center, at phone number 01-705013, or through the fund's website, cnss.gov.lb.

