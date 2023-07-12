The European Parliament issues a resolution on the situation in Lebanon

The European Parliament has issued a resolution
addressing the pressing issues facing Lebanon, urging immediate action from the country's political elite.
The resolution highlights the responsibility of politicians across the ruling class for Lebanon's current situation, as well as the obstruction of the democratic and constitutional process by illegally armed parties. It calls for the disarmament of these groups and emphasizes the need for Lebanon's political leaders to take responsibility for the country's challenges.
One of the key points in the resolution is the urgency to elect a president in Lebanon, stressing that this is vital to begin addressing the political, economic, social, financial, and health crises, as well as the state of institutional breakdown. The Lebanese Parliament is called upon to expedite the election process and endorse the claims of the Lebanese people. The European Parliament expresses concern over the obstacles hindering the implementation of necessary reforms and urges Lebanese leaders to prioritize national interests. It also regrets that Lebanese Parliament has yet to elect a president after 12 inconclusive presidential election sessions.
The European Parliament expresses regret over the second postponement of municipal elections, contributing to a deepening political stalemate and the dysfunction of state institutions. The Parliament now urges Lebanon's Interior and Municipalities Ministry to commit to holding the municipal elections within the next six months. It also calls on Lebanese authorities to request the deployment of an election observation mission or an election expert mission well in advance of the elections.
Additionally, the European Parliament calls on the European Commission and Member States to provide technical and financial assistance to ensure the elections are conducted in a fair and transparent manner. The responsibility to allocate the necessary budget for the elections lies with the government.
The European Parliament calls for the establishment of an international humanitarian task force under the auspices of the United Nations and recognizes the urgent need for humanitarian assistance in Lebanon. This task force would support the implementation of humanitarian aid programs and oversee the proper use of funds.
The European Parliament urges the European Union (EU) to deploy a comprehensive EU administrative advisory mission in Lebanon as it addresses the accelerating breakdown of public administration and basic services. This mission would provide an action plan and necessary support to counter the worsening situation. The Parliament also commends the dedication of essential public sector workers who have persevered in delivering vital services, despite facing drastic salary cuts due to austerity measures.
The European Parliament calls on the Lebanese government to swiftly implement crucial governance, economic, and financial reforms, which are crucial for political and economic recovery. Key areas of focus include the credible regulation of economic sectors, such as electricity, and the adoption of amendments to the Lebanese banking secrecy law to unlock international macro-financial assistance. The Parliament emphasizes the need for ongoing reforms in the judiciary to ensure independence, prevent political interference, and eradicate institutionalized impunity.
Furthermore, there is an urgent call to limit the excessive powers of the military court, allowing it to solely conduct trials for military crimes committed by military personnel, not civilians. The EU, World Bank, and UN have all demanded the establishment of an independent and transparent judiciary, the adoption of a modern public procurement law, and the enactment of an anti-corruption strategy in Lebanon.
To ensure accountability and safeguard democratic processes, the European Parliament calls on the Council to apply targeted sanctions against those obstructing the democratic and electoral processes in Lebanon, as well as impeding the domestic investigation into the Beirut port explosion or an upcoming international fact-finding mission. The Parliament also urges the Council to extend the existing framework and work towards its renewal.
The transparent, independent, neutral, and effective investigation into the Beirut port explosion remains a priority. The European Parliament calls on the Lebanese authorities to respect judicial procedures, ensure the independence of the judiciary, and provide assistance for the investigation. Additionally, the Parliament demands an independent international fact-finding mission, under the framework of the United Nations, to investigate the Beirut explosion.
It insists that those found responsible, directly or indirectly, must be held accountable for the loss of lives and the extensive damage inflicted on the Lebanese people. The reconstruction of the port of Beirut, which is a crucial infrastructure for the nation, is also emphasized. Full cooperation with Judge Bitar, who is leading the investigation into the port explosion, is urged by the Parliament.
In the wake of the devastating Beirut port explosion, the European Parliament has called on EU member states to assist the families of victims in exploring legal options abroad. This includes presenting lawsuits in foreign national courts and exploring the possibility of prosecuting politicians accused of atrocities under universal jurisdiction. The Parliament encourages the Human Rights Council to establish an independent and impartial fact-finding mission to investigate the Beirut explosion thoroughly. The mission aims to uncover the facts, determine the root causes, and establish culpability at the state and individual levels, all while promoting justice and restitution for the victims.
The European Parliament strongly condemns its existence and expresses concern about attempts to intimidate independent members of civil society as it addresses the prevailing culture of impunity in Lebanon. The Parliament emphasizes that victims and their families cannot wait any longer for justice and calls for an immediate end to the prevailing culture of impunity in Lebanese institutions. It urges authorities to remove all obstacles hindering ongoing judicial investigations, particularly in corruption cases.
Recognizing the urgency of tackling food insecurity and energy crises, the European Parliament emphasizes the need for sustainable solutions. It calls for direct humanitarian support aligned with the recommendations of the Food and Agriculture Organization. Additionally, the Parliament highlights the importance of supporting farmers, agricultural workers, and local food production, while also advocating for investments in renewable energy infrastructure in the country.
The European Parliament expresses concern about mismanagement and fraud in EU-funded projects, and stresses the lack of transparency, oversight, and poor selection and bidding criteria. It invites the European Commission and the European Public Prosecutor's Office to investigate allegations of the misuse of EU funds for waste management facilities.
Regarding the situation of refugees, the European Parliament stresses that conditions are not yet suitable for the voluntary and dignified return of refugees from conflict-prone areas in Syria. The vulnerability of the refugee population in Lebanon is acknowledged, and the Parliament calls for adequate and predictable funding for agencies working with refugees. This funding aims to ensure the provision of essential services to refugee communities in the country.
The Parliament urges the Commission to improve the humanitarian situation in Syria to address the root causes of the refugee crisis. It emphasizes that any return of refugees should adhere to international criteria, ensuring voluntariness, dignity, and safety. The Parliament calls for continued humanitarian aid to both the Lebanese population and refugees, with strict controls. It also urges Lebanon to become a party to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention and its 1967 protocol.
To address the refugee question effectively, the Parliament suggests the creation of an international task force involving the EU, UN, and Lebanese authorities. Expressing concern about the escalation of anti-refugee rhetoric by Lebanese political parties and ministers, the Parliament urges Lebanon to refrain from deportation, discriminatory measures, and incitement of hatred against Syrian refugees. The Parliament emphasizes the importance of continued funding from the EU and its member states for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) and Syrian refugees.
In a show of support for stability along the Lebanese-Israeli border, the European Parliament expresses its endorsement of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon's (UNIFIL) work. It strongly condemns all attacks on UN peacekeepers and urges prompt accountability for those responsible.
The European Parliament welcomes the signing of the agreement on the delineation of the maritime border between Lebanon and Israel. It encourages both countries to maintain their constructive engagement for the sake of regional stability.
To ensure the wider dissemination of this resolution, the European Parliament instructs its President to forward it to various parties, including the Council, the Commission, the Vice-President of the Commission/High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, the governments and parliaments of the Member States, the UN Secretary-General, the Secretary-General of the Arab League, the President of the Euro-Mediterranean Parliamentary Assembly, and the Government and Parliament of Lebanon.