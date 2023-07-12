The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center Sheds Light on LBCI’s Role in Ushering Lebanon’s New Sports Era.



In a recent piece by the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, a seminal role played by the Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation International (LBCI) in fostering sports and advocating gender equality in Lebanon was meticulously examined.



Penned by Najwa Yassine, the article draws attention to LBCI’s prominent role in espousing sports, with a notable emphasis on basketball, particularly the female national basketball team.



Yassine emphasized that Lebanese sportswomen often face a battle in terms of recognition and visibility.



“They encounter obstacles that can restrict their opportunities and hinder their progress.”



Yassine added that achievements without sufficient exposure will have limited reach.



“This is why the media is important. Television, more than any other medium, enhances athletes’ visibility and helps to combat stereotypes, whether racial or gender-based. Perhaps it can do for sportswomen in Lebanon and the Arab world what it did for African American athletes in the United States.”



“We may soon find out. Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation International (LBCI), one of Lebanon’s main television stations, has acquired exclusive broadcasting rights in the country for major international and continental championships until 2025 through an agreement with FIBA. As part of its preparations for a busy season during the second half of this year, LBCI launched a campaign in June to rally support for three of the country’s teams headed for international competitions abroad: the women’s national team at the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup in Australia; the Lebanese men’s Under-19 team at the FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup in Hungary; and the men’s national team at the FIBA Basketball World Cup in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia.”

