MP Ali Khreis: What is required now from the Lebanese government is to confront the European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees

Lebanon News
2023-07-15 | 07:11
MP Ali Khreis: What is required now from the Lebanese government is to confront the European Parliament&#39;s decision on Syrian refugees
2min
MP Ali Khreis: What is required now from the Lebanese government is to confront the European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees

In a statement representing the head of the Amal Movement, Nabih Berri, MP Ali Khreis affirmed that the decision made by the European Parliament to keep Syrian refugees in Lebanon and prevent their return to their country while accusing the Lebanese people of racism is a rejected notion. He emphasized that this decision constitutes interference and aggression against Lebanon and Syria.

Furthermore, it comes at a time when Lebanon is preoccupied with internal crises and developments on the border with occupied Palestine.

Khreis stressed that what is required now from the Lebanese government is to confront this decision and have full coordination with the Syrian government to facilitate the voluntary and safe return of refugees to their homeland.

He pointed out that the cost of the Syrian displacement in Lebanon is no less than 2 to 4 billion annually, which is the burden Lebanon bears in the face of this crisis. He emphasized that this was a deliberate conspiracy by the countries that produced such a decision.

Khreis reiterated the necessity of fully implementing the Taif Agreement, stating, "Lebanon cannot be divided, and division advocates want to wreck Lebanon. On the Amal-Hezbollah duo and national levels, we adhere fully to the Taif Agreement and its implementation. Let them reconsider their suspicious ambitions aimed at tearing the country apart. Let us engage in meaningful dialogue and distance ourselves from destructive rhetoric so that we can elect a new president for the republic."

