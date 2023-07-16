Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarifies role of minister in addressing Syrian refugee crisis

Lebanon News
2023-07-16 | 02:52
High views
Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarifies role of minister in addressing Syrian refugee crisis
2min
Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarifies role of minister in addressing Syrian refugee crisis

Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdallah Bou Habib, has been the subject of media reports suggesting his reluctance to lead the ministerial delegation to discuss the refugee crisis with Syrian authorities.  

Some of these reports have linked this to recent foreign developments and decisions concerning this issue, leading to various conclusions.  
In this context, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified the following: 

"The role of the Minister of Foreign Affairs concerning the Syrian refugees in Lebanon is to engage in diplomatic and political communication with Arab brothers, particularly the Syrians, and other friendly countries. He currently fulfills this responsibility and will continue to do so in coordination with the Prime Minister." 

As for technical matters, the authority to address them rests with the respective ministers and specialized agencies within their competence, ensuring integration and non-conflict with the role of the Minister of Foreign Affairs. 

Furthermore, the agenda of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the coming months is filled with several important occasions that require high-level attendance and participation. 

These include the meeting of the Arab Ministerial Committee emanating from the Amman meeting on dialogue with Syria in mid-August, followed by the renewal of UNIFIL's mandate at the United Nations Security Council in New York later in the same month.  

Additionally, there will be a meeting of Arab foreign ministers in the first half of September and participation in the United Nations General Assembly meetings in the second half of September in New York, along with other regional and international conferences.
 

