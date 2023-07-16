News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Oshek Al Nisaa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarifies role of minister in addressing Syrian refugee crisis
Lebanon News
2023-07-16 | 02:52
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarifies role of minister in addressing Syrian refugee crisis
Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdallah Bou Habib, has been the subject of media reports suggesting his reluctance to lead the ministerial delegation to discuss the refugee crisis with Syrian authorities.
Some of these reports have linked this to recent foreign developments and decisions concerning this issue, leading to various conclusions.
In this context, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified the following:
"The role of the Minister of Foreign Affairs concerning the Syrian refugees in Lebanon is to engage in diplomatic and political communication with Arab brothers, particularly the Syrians, and other friendly countries. He currently fulfills this responsibility and will continue to do so in coordination with the Prime Minister."
As for technical matters, the authority to address them rests with the respective ministers and specialized agencies within their competence, ensuring integration and non-conflict with the role of the Minister of Foreign Affairs.
Furthermore, the agenda of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the coming months is filled with several important occasions that require high-level attendance and participation.
These include the meeting of the Arab Ministerial Committee emanating from the Amman meeting on dialogue with Syria in mid-August, followed by the renewal of UNIFIL's mandate at the United Nations Security Council in New York later in the same month.
Additionally, there will be a meeting of Arab foreign ministers in the first half of September and participation in the United Nations General Assembly meetings in the second half of September in New York, along with other regional and international conferences.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Foreign Affairs
Abdallah Bou Habib
Delegation
Refugee
Crisis
Syria
Next
Nabil Bou Ghantous says Lebanon anticipates fluctuations in the exchange rate within coming days
Political stagnation persists in Lebanon, awaiting French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian's second visit
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-14
European Observatory calls for swift solutions to Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-07-14
European Observatory calls for swift solutions to Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-13
Lebanon's refugee crisis: Hindering Arab efforts and European obstruction in the Syrian refugee crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-13
Lebanon's refugee crisis: Hindering Arab efforts and European obstruction in the Syrian refugee crisis
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-15
The Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon: A way forward to manage the crisis and ensure the right of return
Lebanon News
2023-06-15
The Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon: A way forward to manage the crisis and ensure the right of return
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-15
Navigating the Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon: Pathways to managing the crisis, ensuring the right of return
Lebanon News
2023-06-15
Navigating the Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon: Pathways to managing the crisis, ensuring the right of return
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanese officials react to European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanese officials react to European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Fluctuations in Lebanon's exchange market as Salameh's term nears end
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Fluctuations in Lebanon's exchange market as Salameh's term nears end
0
Lebanon News
05:50
Geagea rejects retreat under pressure, says solution for Syrian refugees' crisis is in Hezbollah's hands
Lebanon News
05:50
Geagea rejects retreat under pressure, says solution for Syrian refugees' crisis is in Hezbollah's hands
0
Lebanon News
05:43
Saudi ambassador Walid Bukhari departs for Doha to attend Quintet meeting on Lebanese presidential elections: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
05:43
Saudi ambassador Walid Bukhari departs for Doha to attend Quintet meeting on Lebanese presidential elections: LBCI sources
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-21
Earthquake hits southern Lebanon coast at dawn: National Center
Lebanon News
2023-02-21
Earthquake hits southern Lebanon coast at dawn: National Center
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-15
FPM, LF, Kataeb: Progress towards an agreement on Jihad Azour
Press Highlights
2023-05-15
FPM, LF, Kataeb: Progress towards an agreement on Jihad Azour
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-02
Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support
Press Highlights
2023-06-02
Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-08
Jihad Azour temporarily steps down from IMF position amid presidential nomination by various political parties
Lebanon News
2023-06-08
Jihad Azour temporarily steps down from IMF position amid presidential nomination by various political parties
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
23:55
Quintet meeting in Doha brings hope for solutions to Lebanese crisis as vacancy concerns mount
Press Highlights
23:55
Quintet meeting in Doha brings hope for solutions to Lebanese crisis as vacancy concerns mount
2
Lebanon News
05:08
Qatar and Saudi Arabia play crucial role in assisting French envoy in finding Lebanon solution: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
05:08
Qatar and Saudi Arabia play crucial role in assisting French envoy in finding Lebanon solution: LBCI sources
3
Press Highlights
01:18
Political stagnation persists in Lebanon, awaiting French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian's second visit
Press Highlights
01:18
Political stagnation persists in Lebanon, awaiting French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian's second visit
4
Lebanon News
05:50
Geagea rejects retreat under pressure, says solution for Syrian refugees' crisis is in Hezbollah's hands
Lebanon News
05:50
Geagea rejects retreat under pressure, says solution for Syrian refugees' crisis is in Hezbollah's hands
5
Lebanon Economy
03:23
Nabil Bou Ghantous says Lebanon anticipates fluctuations in the exchange rate within coming days
Lebanon Economy
03:23
Nabil Bou Ghantous says Lebanon anticipates fluctuations in the exchange rate within coming days
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Fluctuations in Lebanon's exchange market as Salameh's term nears end
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Fluctuations in Lebanon's exchange market as Salameh's term nears end
7
Lebanon News
03:57
Member of Hezbollah's Central Council condemns EU decision as insult to Lebanese sovereignty
Lebanon News
03:57
Member of Hezbollah's Central Council condemns EU decision as insult to Lebanese sovereignty
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanese officials react to European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanese officials react to European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More