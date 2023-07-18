Lebanon takes proactive measures against cholera: Health Minister chairs national committee meeting

Lebanon News
2023-07-18 | 09:53
High views
Lebanon takes proactive measures against cholera: Health Minister chairs national committee meeting
2min
Lebanon takes proactive measures against cholera: Health Minister chairs national committee meeting

Caretaker Public Health Minister Firass Abiad led a meeting of the National Committee tasked with combating cholera. This proactive step was prompted by information received from the World Health Organization regarding the increasing number of cases in neighboring countries and the potential risk of the disease reemerging in Lebanese territory, similar to what happened last year. 

Representatives from the Ministries of Interior and Agriculture, the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the International Organization for Migration, partner civil society organizations, and the Ministry of Public Health technical team attended the meeting. 

The meeting reviewed the on-ground situation, focusing on maintaining preventive measures and ensuring clean water supply and sewage treatment. Additionally, the readiness of hospitals, laboratories, and various healthcare facilities at all levels was assessed. 

Minister Abiad emphasized the importance of continued collaboration with international partners to secure electricity supply for water pumping stations and sewage treatment plants. He also stressed providing the necessary sanitizers for distribution to municipalities, water institutions, and distribution tanks. 

He stated, "International organizations, particularly those concerned with the affairs of refugee individuals, have a responsibility to continue securing an environment that ensures the health and minimizes any side effects on the host country." 

Furthermore, the Minister of Public Health reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to conducting regular examinations for suspected cases and performing the necessary tests to ensure the safety of drinking and wastewater.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Public Health

Firass Abiad

National Committee

Cholera

World Health Organization

Disease

Draining reserves: 'Sayrafa' dilemma prompts calls for market-driven solutions
Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President
Related Articles

