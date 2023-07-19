MP Hankach to LBCI: There is one concern now, which is to save the country

Lebanon News
2023-07-19 | 04:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Hankach to LBCI: There is one concern now, which is to save the country
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
MP Hankach to LBCI: There is one concern now, which is to save the country

MP Elias Hankach believes that the role of every opposition member today, whether from the opposition bloc or otherwise, in a normal country is to adhere to the constitution and constitutional mechanisms.

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Hankach emphasized that all innovations, expectations, and international and regional signals are evaluated based on whether they serve Lebanon's interests.

Along with the entire opposition bloc, he pointed out that they have fulfilled their role and duties, participating in the sessions and the 11 sessions, as they were convinced of supporting a candidate from the opposition team, carrying the program that the opposition deems worthy of reviving Lebanon.

Hankach stressed that there is one concern now, which is to save the country, starting with electing a president and adhering to the constitution.

He urged the Parliament Speaker to keep the sessions open, noting that the Quintet agreement in Qatar called for keeping the sessions open until the election of a president, and this is what they have been saying from the beginning.

Lebanon News

MP

Elias Hankach

Concern

Save

Lebanon

Constitution

President

LBCI Next
MP Ghayath Yazbeck to LBCI: The Quintet meeting helped correct the perception of the situation in the country
Bou Habib urges constructive dialogue with EU on Syrian displacement
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-12

Qatar stands by Lebanon: Qatari ambassador emphasizes importance of swift Presidential election

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-07

French Envoy struggles to propel comprehensive dialogue as Lebanon's Presidential vacuum lingers

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-25

MP George Okais to LBCI: What is happening in Lebanon is a real coup against the constitution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-17

Maronite Patriarch criticizes Lebanon's presidential election session for deviating from constitutional process

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

TotalEnergies and Lebanese authorities collaborate for oil and gas exploration in Block 9

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:37

MP Ghayath Yazbeck to LBCI: The Quintet meeting helped correct the perception of the situation in the country

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:32

Bou Habib urges constructive dialogue with EU on Syrian displacement

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:10

Le Drian's visit postponed amid Lebanon's leadership crisis

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-14

The presidential showdown: Azour vs. Frangieh

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-18

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Aaqoura, where natural beauty meets architectural and cultural heritage

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-28

Leaping forward: TotalEnergies EP Lebanon sets sights on Bloc 9 drilling license

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:32

Bou Habib urges constructive dialogue with EU on Syrian displacement

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
23:42

Dima Sadek case: Stop the abuse of freedom of opinion

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:20

Lebanon's banking crisis intensifies as Association of Banks voices alarm over persistent attacks

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:24

Lebanon's Central Governor deputies seek legislation for mandatory reserve usage

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Abu Samra questions Salameh and left him under investigation

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:10

Le Drian's visit postponed amid Lebanon's leadership crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:48

Unified Lebanese Position on the Return of Syrian Refugees to Their Country

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

Syrian refugee issue: Lebanon's recommendations to be revealed on Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

TotalEnergies and Lebanese authorities collaborate for oil and gas exploration in Block 9

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More