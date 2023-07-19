MP Hankach to LBCI: There is one concern now, which is to save the country

MP Elias Hankach believes that the role of every opposition member today, whether from the opposition bloc or otherwise, in a normal country is to adhere to the constitution and constitutional mechanisms.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Hankach emphasized that all innovations, expectations, and international and regional signals are evaluated based on whether they serve Lebanon's interests.



Along with the entire opposition bloc, he pointed out that they have fulfilled their role and duties, participating in the sessions and the 11 sessions, as they were convinced of supporting a candidate from the opposition team, carrying the program that the opposition deems worthy of reviving Lebanon.



Hankach stressed that there is one concern now, which is to save the country, starting with electing a president and adhering to the constitution.



He urged the Parliament Speaker to keep the sessions open, noting that the Quintet agreement in Qatar called for keeping the sessions open until the election of a president, and this is what they have been saying from the beginning.