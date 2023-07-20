News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ali Rida - Ariza
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UN Special Coordinator urges full implementation of resolution 1701 in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-07-20 | 12:18
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UN Special Coordinator urges full implementation of resolution 1701 in Lebanon
United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, along with United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, briefed the Security Council today on Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ latest report. The report, concerning the implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701 (2006), spanned from February 21 to June 20, 2023.
The Security Council’s discussion primarily focused on the escalating tensions along the Blue Line, the border between Lebanon and Israel. Wronecka seconded the Secretary-General’s appeal for both parties to fully implement Resolution 1701, halt violations, and respect the cease-fire.
“Resolution 1701 is crucial for the security and stability of Lebanon, Israel, and the region at large. We must make progress on the outstanding commitments from both parties, not move away from them. Full implementation of Resolution 1701 is our primary purpose,” Wronecka stated.
The Special Coordinator highlighted the urgency for Lebanese political leaders to speed up the presidential election process as a first step to revitalizing state institutions and initiating recovery. She warned that the continuing power vacuum, almost nine months long, was exacerbating the erosion of state institutions and delaying the country’s recovery.
Wronecka expressed her concern over the ongoing socio-economic and financial crisis in Lebanon and its negative impact on the Lebanese populace. She emphasized the need for progressive, comprehensive, and fair reforms, in compliance with the International Monetary Fund’s prerequisites.
Despite the political deadlock and worsening socio-economic conditions, Wronecka expressed confidence in the overall security situation in Lebanon. She commended the Lebanese Armed Forces and Internal Security Forces for their role in maintaining stability.
As the third anniversary of the catastrophic Beirut Port explosion approaches in two weeks, the Special Coordinator reiterated the UN’s demand for an impartial, thorough, and transparent investigation by Lebanese authorities. She stressed the significance of an independent and effective judiciary for the enforcement of the rule of law, justice, and accountability.
In her concluding remarks, Wronecka reaffirmed the United Nations’ commitment to support Lebanon and its people in the future.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
UN
UN Special Coordinator
Implementation
Resolution
Lebanon
Lebanese
Next
Two depositors storm Byblos Bank branch in Sin el-Fil
Government's Budget project under scrutiny: Quorum issues and political tensions
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-14
Lebanon affirms commitment to international resolutions in joint meeting with UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2023-07-14
Lebanon affirms commitment to international resolutions in joint meeting with UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-13
Achieving voluntary return: Lebanese Forces party highlights path forward in response to European Parliament resolution
Lebanon News
2023-07-13
Achieving voluntary return: Lebanese Forces party highlights path forward in response to European Parliament resolution
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-06
Military official on Lebanese border denies rocket launch from Lebanon, attributes incident to mine explosion
Lebanon News
2023-07-06
Military official on Lebanese border denies rocket launch from Lebanon, attributes incident to mine explosion
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-01
UN resolution on missing persons in Syria: Lebanon's abstention sparks criticism
Press Highlights
2023-07-01
UN resolution on missing persons in Syria: Lebanon's abstention sparks criticism
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:44
Lebanon responds firmly to European Parliament's Syrian refugee resolution
News Bulletin Reports
13:44
Lebanon responds firmly to European Parliament's Syrian refugee resolution
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Delayed 2023 Budget imposes steep tax hikes amid economic turmoil in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Delayed 2023 Budget imposes steep tax hikes amid economic turmoil in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:39
BDL Governor's term ends, leaving its deputies with tough choices
News Bulletin Reports
10:39
BDL Governor's term ends, leaving its deputies with tough choices
0
Lebanon News
10:28
APIC defends gasoline quality in Lebanon amidst social media rumors
Lebanon News
10:28
APIC defends gasoline quality in Lebanon amidst social media rumors
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-09
Beirut Airport's traffic witnessed a 47% increase in 2022
Lebanon News
2023-03-09
Beirut Airport's traffic witnessed a 47% increase in 2022
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-01
Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection
Lebanon News
2023-05-01
Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-13
Legislative session tackles municipal election funding and term extension
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-13
Legislative session tackles municipal election funding and term extension
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-01
Suzanne Jabbour to LBCI: Lebanon's abstention from voting on the resolution does not negate its obligation to abide by international legitimacy decisions
Lebanon News
2023-07-01
Suzanne Jabbour to LBCI: Lebanon's abstention from voting on the resolution does not negate its obligation to abide by international legitimacy decisions
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
06:53
BDL Vice Governors Present 3-Pager Preliminary Comprehensive Plan: Here are the Details
Lebanon Economy
06:53
BDL Vice Governors Present 3-Pager Preliminary Comprehensive Plan: Here are the Details
2
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanese passport ranks 93rd out of 103 in the 2023 Henley Passport Index
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanese passport ranks 93rd out of 103 in the 2023 Henley Passport Index
3
Press Highlights
01:05
French Envoy's Visit Postponed as Lebanon Struggles with Presidential Vacuum and Central Bank Transition
Press Highlights
01:05
French Envoy's Visit Postponed as Lebanon Struggles with Presidential Vacuum and Central Bank Transition
4
Sports News
04:54
Three dead in shooting on opening day of New Zealand Women's Soccer World Championships
Sports News
04:54
Three dead in shooting on opening day of New Zealand Women's Soccer World Championships
5
Lebanon News
03:02
Two depositors storm Byblos Bank branch in Sin el-Fil
Lebanon News
03:02
Two depositors storm Byblos Bank branch in Sin el-Fil
6
Lebanon News
05:23
Lebanese defend the last public beaches of encroachment
Lebanon News
05:23
Lebanese defend the last public beaches of encroachment
7
Lebanon News
05:49
Samy Gemayel seeks judicial review to uncover Alvarez & Marsal's forensic audit report
Lebanon News
05:49
Samy Gemayel seeks judicial review to uncover Alvarez & Marsal's forensic audit report
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:39
BDL Governor's term ends, leaving its deputies with tough choices
News Bulletin Reports
10:39
BDL Governor's term ends, leaving its deputies with tough choices
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More