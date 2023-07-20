UN Special Coordinator urges full implementation of resolution 1701 in Lebanon

2023-07-20 | 12:18
UN Special Coordinator urges full implementation of resolution 1701 in Lebanon
2min
UN Special Coordinator urges full implementation of resolution 1701 in Lebanon

United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, along with United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, briefed the Security Council today on Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ latest report. The report, concerning the implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701 (2006), spanned from February 21 to June 20, 2023.

The Security Council’s discussion primarily focused on the escalating tensions along the Blue Line, the border between Lebanon and Israel. Wronecka seconded the Secretary-General’s appeal for both parties to fully implement Resolution 1701, halt violations, and respect the cease-fire.

“Resolution 1701 is crucial for the security and stability of Lebanon, Israel, and the region at large. We must make progress on the outstanding commitments from both parties, not move away from them. Full implementation of Resolution 1701 is our primary purpose,” Wronecka stated.

The Special Coordinator highlighted the urgency for Lebanese political leaders to speed up the presidential election process as a first step to revitalizing state institutions and initiating recovery. She warned that the continuing power vacuum, almost nine months long, was exacerbating the erosion of state institutions and delaying the country’s recovery.

Wronecka expressed her concern over the ongoing socio-economic and financial crisis in Lebanon and its negative impact on the Lebanese populace. She emphasized the need for progressive, comprehensive, and fair reforms, in compliance with the International Monetary Fund’s prerequisites.

Despite the political deadlock and worsening socio-economic conditions, Wronecka expressed confidence in the overall security situation in Lebanon. She commended the Lebanese Armed Forces and Internal Security Forces for their role in maintaining stability.

As the third anniversary of the catastrophic Beirut Port explosion approaches in two weeks, the Special Coordinator reiterated the UN’s demand for an impartial, thorough, and transparent investigation by Lebanese authorities. She stressed the significance of an independent and effective judiciary for the enforcement of the rule of law, justice, and accountability.

In her concluding remarks, Wronecka reaffirmed the United Nations’ commitment to support Lebanon and its people in the future.

