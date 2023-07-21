Fuel prices register new increase across Lebanon

On Friday, July 21, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel increased by LBP 26,000, while that of 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 25,000, and the price of diesel rose by LBP 20,000, and that of gas remained the same.



The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,679,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,718,000



- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,464,000



- Gas Canister: LBP 796,000