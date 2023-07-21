News
EU stands firm with Lebanon: Extends targeted sanctions framework for another year
Lebanon News
2023-07-21 | 08:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
EU stands firm with Lebanon: Extends targeted sanctions framework for another year
In a decision made on Thursday, the European Council has opted to prolong the framework for imposing targeted restrictive measures to tackle the ongoing crisis in Lebanon for an additional year, until July 31, 2024.
Originally adopted on July 30, 2021, this framework empowers the European Union to impose sanctions on individuals and entities found responsible for undermining democracy or the rule of law in Lebanon through various actions.
The targeted restrictive measures encompass the following actions:
- Obstructing or undermining the democratic political process by persistently hindering government formation or impeding elections.
- Obstructing or undermining the implementation of plans endorsed by Lebanese authorities and supported by relevant international actors, including the European Union.
- Engaging in serious financial misconduct concerning public funds, as covered by the United Nations Convention Against Corruption, and unauthorized export of capital.
The sanctions under this framework involve a travel ban to the European Union, and asset freezes for individuals and entities. Moreover, EU persons and entities are prohibited from providing financial support to those listed under the sanctions.
The European Union has reiterated its commitment to employ all available policy instruments to support Lebanon in finding a sustainable solution to the current crisis.
It stands prepared to respond to any further decline in democracy, the rule of law, and the country's economic, social, and humanitarian situation.
"It is of the utmost importance for the Lebanese leadership to put aside their differences, work together to form a government, and enact the measures required to steer the country towards a sustainable recovery-including an agreement with the International Monetary Fund. Swift presidential elections, government formation, and municipal elections are more essential than ever," said a press release issued by the Council of the EU.
It added: "The stability and prosperity of Lebanon are of crucial importance for the whole region and for Europe. The EU stands by the people of Lebanon in this hour of need."
