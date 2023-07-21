EU stands firm with Lebanon: Extends targeted sanctions framework for another year

Lebanon News
2023-07-21 | 08:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
EU stands firm with Lebanon: Extends targeted sanctions framework for another year
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
EU stands firm with Lebanon: Extends targeted sanctions framework for another year

In a decision made on Thursday, the European Council has opted to prolong the framework for imposing targeted restrictive measures to tackle the ongoing crisis in Lebanon for an additional year, until July 31, 2024.  

Originally adopted on July 30, 2021, this framework empowers the European Union to impose sanctions on individuals and entities found responsible for undermining democracy or the rule of law in Lebanon through various actions. 

The targeted restrictive measures encompass the following actions: 

- Obstructing or undermining the democratic political process by persistently hindering government formation or impeding elections. 
- Obstructing or undermining the implementation of plans endorsed by Lebanese authorities and supported by relevant international actors, including the European Union.  
- Engaging in serious financial misconduct concerning public funds, as covered by the United Nations Convention Against Corruption, and unauthorized export of capital. 

The sanctions under this framework involve a travel ban to the European Union, and asset freezes for individuals and entities. Moreover, EU persons and entities are prohibited from providing financial support to those listed under the sanctions. 

The European Union has reiterated its commitment to employ all available policy instruments to support Lebanon in finding a sustainable solution to the current crisis.  

It stands prepared to respond to any further decline in democracy, the rule of law, and the country's economic, social, and humanitarian situation. 

"It is of the utmost importance for the Lebanese leadership to put aside their differences, work together to form a government, and enact the measures required to steer the country towards a sustainable recovery-including an agreement with the International Monetary Fund. Swift presidential elections, government formation, and municipal elections are more essential than ever," said a press release issued by the Council of the EU. 

It added: "The stability and prosperity of Lebanon are of crucial importance for the whole region and for Europe. The EU stands by the people of Lebanon in this hour of need."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

EU

Sanctions

Framework

European Council

Democracy

LBCI Next
Strengthening energy partnerships: Lebanon and Iraq sign two key memoranda
Banking sources voice disapproval of Lebanese authorities' handling of bank attacks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-20

Lebanon responds firmly to European Parliament's Syrian refugee resolution

LBCI
World News
2023-07-20

EU takes a stand: Sanctions imposed on Russian officials for human rights violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-14

European Observatory calls for swift solutions to Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-13

Lebanon's refugee crisis: Hindering Arab efforts and European obstruction in the Syrian refugee crisis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Fueling progress: Lebanon and Iraq sign agreements to boost electricity sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Swedish embassy in Beirut: Precautions amid Quran desecration protests

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:10

Electricity bill dilemma: The complex reality of Beddawi Camp's power consumption

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:47

Nature's embrace: Youth hostels in Lebanon invite travelers to uncover pristine beauty

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:47

Nature's embrace: Youth hostels in Lebanon invite travelers to uncover pristine beauty

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-05

Ancelotti to Coach Brazilian National Team Starting from 2024 Copa America

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-16

Saudi Arabia and Iran agreement likely to bolster regional stability

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-17

Inside the battle: Interior Minister and ISF Director clash over officer transfers

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:57

Joseph Aoun's nomination: A game-changer in Lebanese politics?

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:23

Banking sources voice disapproval of Lebanese authorities' handling of bank attacks

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:43

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Batroun: Where history meets nightlife - An enchanting Lebanese getaway

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Swedish embassy in Beirut: Precautions amid Quran desecration protests

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:10

Electricity bill dilemma: The complex reality of Beddawi Camp's power consumption

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:37

US State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary Goldrich Engages with Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun on Food Security and Reforms

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Fueling progress: Lebanon and Iraq sign agreements to boost electricity sector

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:53

Lebanon's Central Bank crisis: Unanswered questions and hidden agendas

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More