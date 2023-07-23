Minister Bayram: We want a country representing all Lebanese citizens

The caretaker Labor Minister, Moustafa Bayram, expressed his views on the current difficult stage in Lebanon.



He emphasized the importance of dialogue but noted that when they call others for dialogue, they often refuse to respond because his team has its stance and opinions. No one can dictate their views, whether from external or international parties.



Bayram pointed out that the other parties lack decision-making power, which leads them to reject the dialogue process.



"The decision-making authority lies outside Lebanon, particularly in the hands of the United States and other influential factors within the country who prefer to maintain temporary stability in Lebanon," he said.



Despite the challenges, he mentioned that his team will not falter under external pressures. They follow the culture of Imam Hussein, advocating for solidarity and compassion and calling for a collective consciousness that transcends sectarian issues and separates politics from administration.



The Minister delivered his speech amidst the presence of prominent figures and participants at the Ashoura Council event in Yahmour.



Bayram concluded, "we want a country representing all Lebanese citizens."



While he acknowledged some regional breakthroughs, he emphasized that the international community has yet to take the internal decision-making to relieve the situation in Lebanon. He described the current stage as crucial and requires awareness and understanding.