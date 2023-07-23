Minister Bayram: We want a country representing all Lebanese citizens

Lebanon News
2023-07-23 | 05:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Minister Bayram: We want a country representing all Lebanese citizens
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Minister Bayram: We want a country representing all Lebanese citizens

The caretaker Labor Minister, Moustafa Bayram, expressed his views on the current difficult stage in Lebanon.

He emphasized the importance of dialogue but noted that when they call others for dialogue, they often refuse to respond because his team has its stance and opinions. No one can dictate their views, whether from external or international parties.

Bayram pointed out that the other parties lack decision-making power, which leads them to reject the dialogue process.

"The decision-making authority lies outside Lebanon, particularly in the hands of the United States and other influential factors within the country who prefer to maintain temporary stability in Lebanon," he said.

Despite the challenges, he mentioned that his team will not falter under external pressures. They follow the culture of Imam Hussein, advocating for solidarity and compassion and calling for a collective consciousness that transcends sectarian issues and separates politics from administration.

The Minister delivered his speech amidst the presence of prominent figures and participants at the Ashoura Council event in Yahmour.

Bayram concluded, "we want a country representing all Lebanese citizens."

While he acknowledged some regional breakthroughs, he emphasized that the international community has yet to take the internal decision-making to relieve the situation in Lebanon. He described the current stage as crucial and requires awareness and understanding.

Lebanon News

Minister

Moustafa Bayram

Country

Represent

Lebanese

Citizens

LBCI Next
Sheikh Daamoush: All the attempts made by the US to target the Resistance have failed
Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi urges preservation of Lebanon's identity and unity
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-18

Unified Lebanese Position on the Return of Syrian Refugees to Their Country

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-13

Lebanese Displaced Minister slams European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-04

Lebanon's expatriates contribute to the country's vitality, Says Foreign Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-02

Lebanese and Iranian Ministers of Labor meet to strengthen cooperation in various fields

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:43

Sheikh Daamoush: All the attempts made by the US to target the Resistance have failed

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:58

Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi urges preservation of Lebanon's identity and unity

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:52

Al-Chami to LBCI: Extending BDL governor term is not on the table

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:17

MP Aoun to LBCI: Lebanon is facing unclear future with multiple uncertainties

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-25

The immortal flame: Celebrating 100 years of Gibran Khalil Gibran's 'The Prophet'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-03

Palestinian resistance and Israeli aggression: The showdown in Jenin

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-13

Extension of driving licenses until end of year: Mawlawi

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-11

Preserving a legacy: Adapting Lebanon's postal service to a digital world

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:26

Deputy PM al-Chami: I am afraid that the Central Bank will lose its foreign reserves

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:44

Lebanon's diplomatic path: Building on Doha agreements amidst challenges and prospects

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:53

BDL deputies weigh resignation over legislation dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:31

Minister Bayram: We want a country representing all Lebanese citizens

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:17

MP Aoun to LBCI: Lebanon is facing unclear future with multiple uncertainties

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:43

Sheikh Daamoush: All the attempts made by the US to target the Resistance have failed

LBCI
World News
12:23

Greece: Emergency boat evacuations from Rhodes as fires rage on

LBCI
World News
11:44

At least 16 people killed in Nyala in intense artillery exchange

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More