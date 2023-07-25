Building a stronger Lebanon: UN Coordinator affirms support for political reforms

Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati met with the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, at the Grand Serail on Tuesday.



Following the meeting, Wronecka briefed PM Mikati that all the countries in the Security Council are united and want Lebanon to succeed and make progress in political reforms, electing a president as soon as possible, engaging in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, and focusing on stability in Lebanon, especially in the south.



She also stated that the Prime Minister was also informed that on July 16th, "we presented a 3D documentary film about Lebanon titled 'Dreaming of Lebanon' in New York, in the presence of all Security Council members."



"The documentary was a great success. We presented this project here in Lebanon, but I wanted to present it in New York as well, where it received considerable acclaim," she added.



"The countries in the Security Council, responsible for international decisions and Lebanon, discovered the creativity in Lebanon and found that there are Lebanese who care about the country and are willing to stay and work here, despite all the challenges," Wronecka pointed out.