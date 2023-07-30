News
Environment Minister launches "Clean Your Country" campaign in collaboration with municipalities
Lebanon News
2023-07-30 | 04:43
Environment Minister launches "Clean Your Country" campaign in collaboration with municipalities
The caretaker Environment Minister, Nasser Yassin, launched the "Clean Your Country" campaign in collaboration with the Environment Ministry, municipalities, and civil society organizations to raise environmental awareness and support municipalities in cleaning their cities, towns, and forests.
The campaign started on Sunday from Beirut's waterfront near "Zaitunay Bay" in cooperation with the Beirut Municipality and is expected to last for about 100 days, covering various regions in collaboration with municipalities and civil organizations.
The Environment Minister explained that "the launch of this campaign is for awareness purposes and carries a certain symbolism. We do not replace the municipalities, whose primary role they should fulfill in serving citizens through laws, regulations, or even the support people can provide."
He stated, "we are working on amending the laws to play their role in public cleanliness. We are witnessing a collapse in the waste situation in some cities and municipalities. Therefore, this cooperation and collaboration we see with the Beirut Municipality and civil society are essential."
He mentioned a "similar collaboration with municipalities and associations to carry out environmental initiatives in critical areas, beaches, and cities, including Tripoli, Sidon, and Jounieh."
"We also cooperate with associations concerning forests. We call on citizens to join forces to clean our forests, roads, and beaches from the disfigurement of our country's beauty and to raise awareness and stop the phenomenon of littering waste on the roads. I know the difficult situation of municipalities and contractors. Still, we must send a message to prevent this random dumping of waste and work on enabling municipalities with laws, legislation, and funding to fulfill their duties," he added.
Lebanon News
Environment
Minister
Launch
Clean Your Country
Campaign
Collaboration
Municipalities
