Child harassment arrest: Lebanese State Security takes action, urges parents to stay vigilant
Lebanon News
2023-07-31 | 03:55
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Child harassment arrest: Lebanese State Security takes action, urges parents to stay vigilant
The Lebanese State Security has arrested an individual, identified as (Initials A.S.), on charges of committing acts of harassment against children. The suspect is currently under investigation, supervised by the competent judiciary.
According to details provided by the State Security, (Initials A.S.) owns a commercial establishment in Beirut and has been luring children to his premises and sometimes even to his residence, where he reportedly subjected them to harassment, offering them material and financial inducements.
The Division of Service and Information managed to identify and apprehend the suspect. During his detention, (Initials A.S.) was confronted by children he had allegedly victimized. Subsequently, he was referred to the competent judiciary to face legal proceedings.
In this context, a source within the Lebanese State Security emphasized that Major General Tony Saliba issued strict directives regarding this matter, as the rising cases of harassment and assault in Lebanon have been attributed to various reasons, including moral degradation and departure from the values that Lebanese society has long upheld.
Additionally, the lack of serious awareness campaigns in schools and universities to encourage young individuals to be cautious and protect themselves from potential harassers has been identified as a contributing factor.
The source issued a message to parents, urging them to be vigilant and candid with their sons and daughters, cautioning them against engaging in private encounters with strangers.
It is essential for children to confide in their parents if they experience any incidents, as negligence can have profoundly damaging consequences on the mental well-being of any child or teenager. Avoiding such traumas and their enduring repercussions throughout their lives is paramount.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Lebanese State Security
Harassment
Children
Suspect
Investigation
Judiciary
