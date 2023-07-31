News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
35
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sunday With Mario
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
35
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Geagea blames Hezbollah, FPM for Lebanon's escalating crisis
Lebanon News
2023-07-31 | 05:28
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Geagea blames Hezbollah, FPM for Lebanon's escalating crisis
The head of the Lebanese Forces party, Samir Geagea, asserted that Lebanon is currently facing a decisive confrontation against the dominating project of the resistance axis that controls the state.
He emphasized that this axis does not reflect the vision of their "Lebanon," which aspires to a strong republic with genuine sovereignty and decision-making power, prioritizing their national interests and the future of its offspring.
Geagea underscored that this confrontation has no room for ambiguity, as no one can stand idle when their future and children are at risk.
In Maarab, the party leader reiterated the necessity to refrain from using generalizations and obscuring the responsible parties, stressing the importance of identifying those accountable for Lebanon's collapse, particularly concerning the presidential elections.
"The opposition MPs never missed any presidential session, and some had their candidates from the first session. They never boycotted any session, unlike some deputies who withdraw immediately after the first round, sometimes even after casting their votes in the first round, to hinder the quorum and obstruct the elections," Geagea explained.
He continued, "It is imperative to emphasize that the driving force behind the escalating crisis is the resistance axis, which has seized power in recent years. It comprises two main factions: Hezbollah and its likes, who inherently have a non-nationalistic approach and do not consider themselves part of the state. However, simultaneously, they want to control it to exhaust it to serve their agenda."
"The sufferings of the Lebanese citizens have no significance to them, and nothing overshadows the Hezbollah 'battle,' even if it means the death of another Lebanese from starvation on the roadside. The other faction is the Free Patriotic Movement and its likes, who are only concerned about achieving their own interests and gains at the state's and its citizens' expense."
While stressing that the confrontation is long and requires the people's resilience as a pivotal and fundamental element, Geagea urged the diaspora to support and secure the factors of steadfastness by rallying as many Lebanese as possible.
"We will persist in our peaceful, democratic, and political struggle until we deliver the appropriate president to Baabda, thus realizing the Lebanon we dream of. Amid these deteriorating circumstances, we can no longer afford to shift or conform to the whims of this situation," Geagea concluded.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Lebanese Forces
Samir Geagea
Crisis
Resistance Axis
Hezbollah
FPM
Next
Emergency at Ain al-Hilweh: Al-Hamshari Hospital admits 11 new injuries
Rocket shell hits Hasba area in Sidon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-21
International cooperation needed: Bou Habib addresses Lebanon's refugee crisis during meeting with Samir Geagea
Lebanon News
2023-07-21
International cooperation needed: Bou Habib addresses Lebanon's refugee crisis during meeting with Samir Geagea
0
Press Highlights
01:20
Lebanese Diaspora: A lifeline for Lebanon's economy amidst crisis
Press Highlights
01:20
Lebanese Diaspora: A lifeline for Lebanon's economy amidst crisis
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-27
Crisis in Lebanon's Central Bank: The search for alternative solutions
Press Highlights
2023-07-27
Crisis in Lebanon's Central Bank: The search for alternative solutions
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-21
Lebanon's inflation crisis: CPI records 7.21% surge in June 2023
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-21
Lebanon's inflation crisis: CPI records 7.21% surge in June 2023
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:28
Riyad Salameh- Part 5- The Downfall
News Bulletin Reports
08:28
Riyad Salameh- Part 5- The Downfall
0
Variety and Tech
08:09
Lebanese glamour on tour: Beyoncé stuns in a Georges Hobeika dress
Variety and Tech
08:09
Lebanese glamour on tour: Beyoncé stuns in a Georges Hobeika dress
0
Lebanon Economy
07:22
Finance and Budget Committee approves Lebanese Sovereign Fund for Oil and Gas law
Lebanon Economy
07:22
Finance and Budget Committee approves Lebanese Sovereign Fund for Oil and Gas law
0
Lebanon News
07:09
The Environment Ministry completes the study of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report of the oil and gas exploration project in Block 9
Lebanon News
07:09
The Environment Ministry completes the study of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report of the oil and gas exploration project in Block 9
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-07-14
Prison guards charged with torture of Tunisian inmate in Italy
World News
2023-07-14
Prison guards charged with torture of Tunisian inmate in Italy
0
Variety and Tech
08:09
Lebanese glamour on tour: Beyoncé stuns in a Georges Hobeika dress
Variety and Tech
08:09
Lebanese glamour on tour: Beyoncé stuns in a Georges Hobeika dress
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-21
Fueling progress: Lebanon and Iraq sign agreements to boost electricity sector
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-21
Fueling progress: Lebanon and Iraq sign agreements to boost electricity sector
0
Press Highlights
00:32
BDL Governorship shifts to deputy governors led by First Deputy Wassim Mansouri
Press Highlights
00:32
BDL Governorship shifts to deputy governors led by First Deputy Wassim Mansouri
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
04:40
Riad Salameh’s 30-Year Tenure Concludes at BDL: Wassim Mansouri Assumes Command Amid Calls for Reform and Cooperation
Lebanon Economy
04:40
Riad Salameh’s 30-Year Tenure Concludes at BDL: Wassim Mansouri Assumes Command Amid Calls for Reform and Cooperation
2
Lebanon News
09:32
Prominent Fatah Leader assassinated in Lebanon; Fatah vows justice for the martyrs
Lebanon News
09:32
Prominent Fatah Leader assassinated in Lebanon; Fatah vows justice for the martyrs
3
Press Highlights
00:32
BDL Governorship shifts to deputy governors led by First Deputy Wassim Mansouri
Press Highlights
00:32
BDL Governorship shifts to deputy governors led by First Deputy Wassim Mansouri
4
Lebanon Economy
02:54
Fuel prices slightly drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:54
Fuel prices slightly drop in Lebanon
5
Press Highlights
01:20
Lebanese Diaspora: A lifeline for Lebanon's economy amidst crisis
Press Highlights
01:20
Lebanese Diaspora: A lifeline for Lebanon's economy amidst crisis
6
Lebanon News
05:28
Geagea blames Hezbollah, FPM for Lebanon's escalating crisis
Lebanon News
05:28
Geagea blames Hezbollah, FPM for Lebanon's escalating crisis
7
Lebanon News
03:11
Lebanon faces challenges in finding successor as BDL Governor Riad Salameh's term ends
Lebanon News
03:11
Lebanon faces challenges in finding successor as BDL Governor Riad Salameh's term ends
8
Press Highlights
02:27
The opposition's political approach amid the presidential vacuum
Press Highlights
02:27
The opposition's political approach amid the presidential vacuum
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More