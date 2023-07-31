Geagea blames Hezbollah, FPM for Lebanon's escalating crisis

2023-07-31 | 05:28
Geagea blames Hezbollah, FPM for Lebanon&#39;s escalating crisis
Geagea blames Hezbollah, FPM for Lebanon's escalating crisis

The head of the Lebanese Forces party, Samir Geagea, asserted that Lebanon is currently facing a decisive confrontation against the dominating project of the resistance axis that controls the state. 

He emphasized that this axis does not reflect the vision of their "Lebanon," which aspires to a strong republic with genuine sovereignty and decision-making power, prioritizing their national interests and the future of its offspring. 

Geagea underscored that this confrontation has no room for ambiguity, as no one can stand idle when their future and children are at risk.

In Maarab, the party leader reiterated the necessity to refrain from using generalizations and obscuring the responsible parties, stressing the importance of identifying those accountable for Lebanon's collapse, particularly concerning the presidential elections.

"The opposition MPs never missed any presidential session, and some had their candidates from the first session. They never boycotted any session, unlike some deputies who withdraw immediately after the first round, sometimes even after casting their votes in the first round, to hinder the quorum and obstruct the elections," Geagea explained.

He continued, "It is imperative to emphasize that the driving force behind the escalating crisis is the resistance axis, which has seized power in recent years. It comprises two main factions: Hezbollah and its likes, who inherently have a non-nationalistic approach and do not consider themselves part of the state. However, simultaneously, they want to control it to exhaust it to serve their agenda."

"The sufferings of the Lebanese citizens have no significance to them, and nothing overshadows the Hezbollah 'battle,' even if it means the death of another Lebanese from starvation on the roadside. The other faction is the Free Patriotic Movement and its likes, who are only concerned about achieving their own interests and gains at the state's and its citizens' expense."

While stressing that the confrontation is long and requires the people's resilience as a pivotal and fundamental element, Geagea urged the diaspora to support and secure the factors of steadfastness by rallying as many Lebanese as possible.

"We will persist in our peaceful, democratic, and political struggle until we deliver the appropriate president to Baabda, thus realizing the Lebanon we dream of. Amid these deteriorating circumstances, we can no longer afford to shift or conform to the whims of this situation," Geagea concluded.
 
 

