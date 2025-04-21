News
Putin says he is open to direct peace talks with Ukraine
World News
21-04-2025 | 14:37
Putin says he is open to direct peace talks with Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin, under pressure from Washington to show willingness to make peace in Ukraine, proposed on Monday bilateral talks with Kyiv for the first time in years, and said he was open to more ceasefires after a one-day Easter truce.
Separately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed Kyiv was sending a delegation to London to meet with the United States and other Western countries on Wednesday.
The London talks are a follow-up to a meeting in Paris last week in which the U.S. and European states discussed ways to end the more than three-year-old war.
Putin, speaking to a Russian state TV reporter, said fighting had resumed after his surprise 30-hour Easter ceasefire, which he announced unilaterally on Saturday.
Reuters
