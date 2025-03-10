News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Palestinian Authority says Israel's Gaza electricity cut 'escalation in genocide'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10-03-2025 | 08:55
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Palestinian Authority says Israel's Gaza electricity cut 'escalation in genocide'
The Palestinian Authority on Monday said Israel's decision to halt the electricity supply to Gaza was "an escalation in the genocide" in the war-ravaged territory.
The Palestinian foreign ministry said in a statement that it "strongly condemns the Israeli Ministry of Energy's decision to cut electricity to the Gaza Strip, considering it an escalation in the genocide, displacement and humanitarian disaster in Gaza," which is controlled by Hamas and not the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Palestine
Authorities
Israel
Electricity
Next
UK government urges Israel to lift Gaza electricity 'restrictions'
Israeli aid freeze threatens 'food shortage' for Gaza: Germany
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-10
Netanyahu's new Gaza vision aims to exclude Hamas and Palestinian Authority
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-10
Netanyahu's new Gaza vision aims to exclude Hamas and Palestinian Authority
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:26
UK government urges Israel to lift Gaza electricity 'restrictions'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:26
UK government urges Israel to lift Gaza electricity 'restrictions'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-26
Hamas says preparations begin in Gaza's Khan Yunis to receive Palestinian prisoners
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-26
Hamas says preparations begin in Gaza's Khan Yunis to receive Palestinian prisoners
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-02
Israel's military says struck suspects planting 'explosive device' in north Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-02
Israel's military says struck suspects planting 'explosive device' in north Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:48
UN warns of 'dire consequences' as Israel cuts power, blocks fuel to Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:48
UN warns of 'dire consequences' as Israel cuts power, blocks fuel to Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:31
Israeli official says negotiators left for Doha to discuss Gaza truce
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:31
Israeli official says negotiators left for Doha to discuss Gaza truce
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:30
Haaretz: Israeli military police open investigation into use of Palestinians as human shields in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:30
Haaretz: Israeli military police open investigation into use of Palestinians as human shields in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:26
UK government urges Israel to lift Gaza electricity 'restrictions'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:26
UK government urges Israel to lift Gaza electricity 'restrictions'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:48
Prosecutor Jamal Al-Hajjar reinstates cooperation with Beirut Port blast investigator Tarek Bitar
Lebanon News
10:48
Prosecutor Jamal Al-Hajjar reinstates cooperation with Beirut Port blast investigator Tarek Bitar
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-06
Israeli soldier jailed for 7 months for abusing Palestinian detainees: Army
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-06
Israeli soldier jailed for 7 months for abusing Palestinian detainees: Army
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-12
Lebanon's FM calls for Arab-led reconstruction plan for Lebanon and Syria
Lebanon News
2025-01-12
Lebanon's FM calls for Arab-led reconstruction plan for Lebanon and Syria
0
Lebanon News
08:32
President Aoun says reforms are a Lebanese demand before being international
Lebanon News
08:32
President Aoun says reforms are a Lebanese demand before being international
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:59
Lebanese soldier dies of heart attack after Israeli army fires at funeral in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
Lebanon News
11:59
Lebanese soldier dies of heart attack after Israeli army fires at funeral in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
2
News Bulletin Reports
14:14
Syria's ongoing instability: Security meeting takes place in Jordan
News Bulletin Reports
14:14
Syria's ongoing instability: Security meeting takes place in Jordan
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
Grief under siege: Mass funeral in South Lebanon as Israeli occupation of Kfarkela continues
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
Grief under siege: Mass funeral in South Lebanon as Israeli occupation of Kfarkela continues
4
Lebanon News
15:20
Lebanese soldier reported missing near army post in Bastara Farm
Lebanon News
15:20
Lebanese soldier reported missing near army post in Bastara Farm
5
Lebanon News
05:24
President Aoun discusses Lebanese diaspora in UAE with Ambassador Dandan
Lebanon News
05:24
President Aoun discusses Lebanese diaspora in UAE with Ambassador Dandan
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Expansionist ambitions: Israel takes advantage of Syria clashes, pushes for greater control
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Expansionist ambitions: Israel takes advantage of Syria clashes, pushes for greater control
7
Middle East News
07:30
FM Youssef Rajji discusses cooperation on regional security and Syrian reconstruction in Jordan
Middle East News
07:30
FM Youssef Rajji discusses cooperation on regional security and Syrian reconstruction in Jordan
8
Lebanon News
05:31
Lebanese Energy Minister visits Paris for talks with TotalEnergies and EDF
Lebanon News
05:31
Lebanese Energy Minister visits Paris for talks with TotalEnergies and EDF
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More