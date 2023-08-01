MP Moawad meets Bukhari to discuss the only viable approach to finding a solution is electing a president

MP Michel Moawad, the head of the Independence Movement, visited the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari, in a recent meeting to discuss current developments and the outcomes of the Quintet Committee's meeting in Doha.



During the meeting, MP Moawad praised the efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in supporting the Lebanese people in their struggle to regain sovereignty, uphold the rule of law, build the state, reform institutions, and stimulate economic growth.



He reiterated that the only viable approach to finding a solution lies in promptly electing a president for the republic in accordance with constitutional procedures.