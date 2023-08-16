Opposition Forces Unveil Decisive Political Framework in Face of Current Challenges

The opposition forces in the Parliament issued a statement in which they stated:



After deep consultation and discussion, the Lebanese opposition forces in the parliament have reached a political framework for confronting the current stage. The time for a decision has come, and there is no longer any room for wasting time or arranging temporary settlements that would reproduce Hezbollah's control over the three presidencies and the country. It has become imperative for all opposition forces to seriously explore ways to achieve the sovereignty of the constitution and the law, preserve freedoms throughout the Lebanese territories, confine arms to the state with its legitimate military capabilities, find avenues to protect Lebanon through a neutral foreign policy, and find ways to rescue, reform, and enhance the judiciary, administration, economy, and financial situation.



From this perspective, the opposition deputies in the Parliament declare the following to the Lebanese people:



1- We welcome the mediation efforts carried out by the French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian, and we appreciate any endeavor that comes from friends of Lebanon. However, it has become clear that any form of dialogue with Hezbollah and its allies is futile. Relying on the reality outside the institutions to cancel their roles when it pleases and returning to them when it secures non-democratic results through imposition, intimidation, persuasion, or cancellation, for the sake of implementing its dominance project over Lebanon, leads us to warn against the imposition of a president who would be an extension of Hezbollah's authority. We preserve our right and duty to confront any path that leads to its continued abduction of the state.



2- The only acceptable negotiation form, within a limited time frame, is the one conducted by the next president after his election. It revolves around the fate of illegal arms and the restriction of external and internal security to the state through the army and security agencies. This allows for the implementation of all the items of the Taif Accord, especially the expanded decentralization in its administrative and financial aspects, the application of the constitution and the legitimacy of international resolutions, and the basket of administrative, judicial, economic, financial, and social reforms. Attempting to bind the president to prior political commitments is a circumvention of the Constitution and an evasion of the electoral duty.



3- We emphasize the content of the Doha statement issued by the group of five countries: France, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United States, and Qatar, in defining the required qualifications for the future president that align with the opposition's demands.



4- We call on all opposition forces inside and outside the parliament to agree on a roadmap for escalating confrontation and a common agenda for reforms, especially in terms of reaching an agreement with the International Monetary Fund on a reform program that preserves the legitimate deposits of the depositors. We also call for the passage of fundamental legislative reforms, including decentralization, restructuring of the public sector, judicial independence, and the partnership between the public and private sectors. Priority should also be given to balanced budgets and the classification of legitimate financial deposits. The criminal audit should be completed and extended to ministries, institutions, and public bodies, revealing all financial and non-financial crimes related to the collapse and corruption, holding accountable all responsible parties regardless of their positions, and safeguarding the rights of depositors and ensuring access to public services, especially official healthcare, and education, as well as social protections like social security and health coverage to protect the poorest segments in Lebanon.



5- Our democratic and peaceful confrontation will be within the institutional framework and outside it, where we must rely on the people's awareness and their commitment to achieving national sovereignty and the democratic system.



6- The opposition forces affirm their continued boycott of any legislative session for the unconstitutionality of such sessions before the election of the president. They consider everything issued from these sessions constitutionally invalid. We also call on the resigned government to cease violating the constitution and adhere to the limits of handling business. We urge all deputies and blocs to boycott the upcoming legislative session to protect the constitution and partnership.



7- We call on the judiciary, the army, and all security agencies to assume their responsibilities firmly and wisely, considering only the national interest rather than sectarian interests. They should not compromise in pursuing those who endanger security and civil peace, emphasizing that the role of these institutions is to protect the people from armed militias, not the other way around. We remind them that they are legally subject to accountability and prosecution.



8- We insist on the necessity of continuing the investigation into the crime of the Beirut port explosion from where it stands, as well as the Ain Ebel crime and the events in Kahaleh, to reveal the truth, achieve justice, and hold all responsible parties accountable.



9- We call on the entire international community, especially the United Nations organization, to immediately act on implementing the Security Council resolutions, particularly resolutions 1559, 1680, and 1701.



The statement was signed by the following deputies:



George Adwan, Sami Gemayel, Waddah al-Saddek, Michel Mouawad, Marc Daou Michel Doueihi, Fouad Makhzoumi, Ghassan Hasbani, George Okais, Salim Sayegh, Strida Geagea, Nadim Gemayel, Elias Hankash, Ashraf Rifi, Adib Abdel-Maseeh, Bilal al-Housheimi, Nazih Matta, Said al-Asmar, Fadi Karam, Kamil Chamoun, Razi al-Hajj, Ghayath Yazbek, Melhem Riachi, Chawki Daccache, Antoine Habshi, Elias Estefan, Pierre Bou Assi, Ziad Hawwat, Elie Khoury, Gada Ayoub, Jihad Pakradouni.