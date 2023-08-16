Lebanese Culture Minister introduces controversial law against "sexual deviancy" promotion

Lebanese Culture Minister, Judge Mohammad Wissam Mourtada, has introduced a divisive law targeting the promotion of what is termed "sexual deviancy", encompassing homosexuality and gender transitions. This comes in the wake of recent legislation proposed to decriminalize homosexuality, signaling the country's deepening cultural and legislative fissures over LGBTQ rights.



In July 2023, a significant stride towards progressiveness was made as MPs Mark Daou, Najat Aoun, Paula Yacoubian, Camille Chamoun, Cynthia Zarazir, George Okais, Adib Abdel Massih, Nada Boustani, and Elias Hankash, co-sponsored a draft law to decriminalize homosexuality in Lebanon.



This proposal garnered considerable political backing, with Change and Independent MPs, Lebanese Forces, Free Patriotic Movement, and the Kataeb party throwing their weight behind it. However, the situation took a turn when MP Adib Abdel Massih withdrew his support, succumbing to rising pressures.



Culture Minister Mourtada, who led the backlash against the proposal, has now launched this new legislation, which many view as a reactionary countermeasure.



In the backdrop of these legislative volleys, anti-LGBT sentiments in Lebanon have seen a significant uptick. Mourtada has emerged as the main driving force behind this wave. Notably, in a demonstration of his stringent stance, he recently called for a ban on the movie "Barbie" in Lebanese cinemas, which many have interpreted as an extension of his broader campaign against perceived "Western influences."



The contents of Mourtada's draft, beyond the broad brushstrokes of opposing LGBTQ rights, entail potential penalties for acts promoting or endorsing homosexuality and the idea of gender transition. Offenders, if the law is passed, might face up to three years in prison or be slapped with a fine of LBP 500 million.



Mourtada, in justifying his proposal, invokes the teachings of major religions, emphasizing the importance of adhering to traditional values, which both Christianity and Islam uphold. He also aligns his stance with religious leaders, like Cardinal Béchara Boutros Raï, emphasizing the significance of preserving the traditional family structure.



However, as this polarizing debate continues, human rights advocates and several civil society activists are mobilizing. They argue that Mourtada's proposal, if ratified, could dramatically reverse the nation's trajectory, moving away from its historically diverse and pluralistic ethos.



As both legislative proposals jostle for dominance, the international community, alongside Lebanon's citizenry, watches closely. With the fate of LGBTQ rights hanging in the balance, the next moves by Lebanon's lawmakers will be under intense scrutiny.