Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam paid an official visit to France, where he met with President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday at the Élysée Palace.



This was his first official trip to Paris since taking office.



During the meeting, Salam outlined the challenges Lebanon is facing, reaffirming his government’s commitment to implementing the necessary reforms, restoring both local and international trust, and asserting the full authority of the state across Lebanese territory.



President Macron praised the Lebanese government's determination to pursue reform and reiterated France’s steadfast support for Lebanon's sovereignty, stability, and prosperity. He also voiced support for ongoing efforts to revive Lebanon’s economy and restructure state institutions.



Macron noted that France is preparing to host an international donor conference in Paris to support Lebanon. The event would coincide with a potential agreement between Lebanon and the International Monetary Fund, once key reforms, particularly in the banking and judicial sectors, are enacted.



As part of its immediate assistance, France will contribute €75 million to the World Bank’s Lebanon Emergency Assistance Project (LEAP), which aims to help rebuild areas affected by the recent Israeli aggression.