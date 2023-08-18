News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
39
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Bala Wala chi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
39
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's Central Bank Acting Governor to Visit Saudi Arabia
Lebanon News
2023-08-18 | 05:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon's Central Bank Acting Governor to Visit Saudi Arabia
Acting Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank. Wassim Mansouri, heads to Saudi Arabia in September for a series of meetings, according to LBCI sources.
Lebanon News
Central
Acting
Governor
Visit
Saudi
Arabia
Electricite Du Liban Announces Balanced 2023 Budget and Financial Measures
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:29
Hurricane Hilary heading toward Mexico's Baja California Peninsula
World News
08:29
Hurricane Hilary heading toward Mexico's Baja California Peninsula
0
World News
07:55
Japanese scramble jets after Russian planes spotted over sea of Japan
World News
07:55
Japanese scramble jets after Russian planes spotted over sea of Japan
0
Middle East News
07:08
Saudi Crown Prince meets Iranian Foreign Minister
Middle East News
07:08
Saudi Crown Prince meets Iranian Foreign Minister
0
World News
06:09
Elon Musk's Unanticipated Trip to Japan Stirs Curiosity
World News
06:09
Elon Musk's Unanticipated Trip to Japan Stirs Curiosity
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:06
Electricite Du Liban Announces Balanced 2023 Budget and Financial Measures
Lebanon News
05:06
Electricite Du Liban Announces Balanced 2023 Budget and Financial Measures
0
Lebanon News
02:14
Price of gasoline increases by 14000 LBP
Lebanon News
02:14
Price of gasoline increases by 14000 LBP
0
Lebanon News
02:09
Al-Kahaleh Municipality Addresses Incident Investigation in Recent Statement
Lebanon News
02:09
Al-Kahaleh Municipality Addresses Incident Investigation in Recent Statement
0
Lebanon News
12:27
Political Intrigue Surfaces as Shia Council Disputes Cleric Disqualification
Lebanon News
12:27
Political Intrigue Surfaces as Shia Council Disputes Cleric Disqualification
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-25
WhatsApp expands its Channels feature for broadcasting to seven more countries
Variety and Tech
2023-07-25
WhatsApp expands its Channels feature for broadcasting to seven more countries
0
World News
2023-08-09
Scientists highlight lack of quick solution to restore Antarctic sea ice as warming intensifies
World News
2023-08-09
Scientists highlight lack of quick solution to restore Antarctic sea ice as warming intensifies
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-03
AFP sues Musk’s X for refusing to enter news reuse payment talks
Variety and Tech
2023-08-03
AFP sues Musk’s X for refusing to enter news reuse payment talks
0
World News
2023-08-13
Russia announces warning shots toward cargo ship headed for Ukrainian port
World News
2023-08-13
Russia announces warning shots toward cargo ship headed for Ukrainian port
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:26
Gas and Oil Exploration in Lebanon: A Complex Path to Prosperity and Power
Press Highlights
00:26
Gas and Oil Exploration in Lebanon: A Complex Path to Prosperity and Power
2
Lebanon News
05:50
Lebanon's Central Bank Acting Governor to Visit Saudi Arabia
Lebanon News
05:50
Lebanon's Central Bank Acting Governor to Visit Saudi Arabia
3
Lebanon News
05:06
Electricite Du Liban Announces Balanced 2023 Budget and Financial Measures
Lebanon News
05:06
Electricite Du Liban Announces Balanced 2023 Budget and Financial Measures
4
Lebanon News
12:27
Political Intrigue Surfaces as Shia Council Disputes Cleric Disqualification
Lebanon News
12:27
Political Intrigue Surfaces as Shia Council Disputes Cleric Disqualification
5
Lebanon News
10:44
In videos: Public Works Minister shares live footage of Block 9's oil and gas drilling rig
Lebanon News
10:44
In videos: Public Works Minister shares live footage of Block 9's oil and gas drilling rig
6
Lebanon News
11:51
Ministry of Health in Lebanon Continues Genetic Testing to Monitor COVID-19 Variants
Lebanon News
11:51
Ministry of Health in Lebanon Continues Genetic Testing to Monitor COVID-19 Variants
7
Lebanon News
08:53
Oman Extends Humanitarian Medical Aid to Lebanon Amid Challenging Times
Lebanon News
08:53
Oman Extends Humanitarian Medical Aid to Lebanon Amid Challenging Times
8
Lebanon News
02:09
Al-Kahaleh Municipality Addresses Incident Investigation in Recent Statement
Lebanon News
02:09
Al-Kahaleh Municipality Addresses Incident Investigation in Recent Statement
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More