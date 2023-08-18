Elias Hasrouni’s case: Autopsy results confirm rib fractures, pulmonary obstruction

Lebanon News
2023-08-18 | 12:37
High views
LBCI
Elias Hasrouni’s case: Autopsy results confirm rib fractures, pulmonary obstruction
0min
Elias Hasrouni’s case: Autopsy results confirm rib fractures, pulmonary obstruction

According to information obtained by LBCI, the autopsy results of Elias Hasrouni revealed that the cause of death was pulmonary obstruction due to fractures in the ribcage caused by a solid object.

Additionally, a blow to the head was identified, which was not the cause of death. The analyses showed no traces of toxins or drugs in his body.

However, the autopsy results were similar to the initial report by the coroner that indicated the presence of rib fractures.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese

Elias Hasrouni

Death

Case

Results

Fracture

