MP Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: We are committed to Jihad Azour with the opposition parties until this moment

Lebanon News
2023-08-19 | 04:38
High views
MP Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: We are committed to Jihad Azour with the opposition parties until this moment
2min
MP Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: We are committed to Jihad Azour with the opposition parties until this moment

Member of the Democratic Gathering, MP Bilal Abdallah, clarified that they are "in favor of unconditional dialogue that reaches an acceptable candidate from all parties, capable of reestablishing Lebanon's Arab and international standing, preserving the Taif Agreement and the identity of this country, and capable of taking an economic rescue step."

In an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he said, "Our call for dialogue and our middle-ground stance never negate that we were in the same position as the opposition, and we will continue. We have not changed our stance."

He added: 'We are still in the same position, reflected in our voting in 13 sessions, first for MP Michel Moawad and then for former Minister Jihad Azour."

He emphasized that they are against any challenging candidate, affirming that they are committed to Jihad Azour with the opposition parties until now.

Regarding the message from the French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian, he said: "It is up to the head of the Democratic Gathering to decide whether to respond to the message or not."

Abdallah considered that "Le Drian's letter is a violation of Lebanon's policy, and the responsibility does not lie with Le Drian or the Quintet Committee, but rather with the Lebanese who chose to engage through the French envoy."
 

