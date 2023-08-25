Israeli spying network arrested at Beirut Airport, says General Security chief

Lebanon News
2023-08-25 | 08:16
High views
Israeli spying network arrested at Beirut Airport, says General Security chief
Israeli spying network arrested at Beirut Airport, says General Security chief

The Acting Director-General of the General Security, Brigadier General Elias al-Baysari, announced the arrest of a spying network operating for the benefit of Israel at Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport.

According to al-Baysari, the network comprises two individuals who attempted to leave Lebanon.

Al-Baysari's announcement came in a statement during the seventy-eighth anniversary of General Security, during a visit to the directorate by Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

General Security

Elias Al-Baysari

Arrest

Spy

Network

Israel

Beirut

Rafic Hariri International Airport

Monaco clears Najib Mikati and family members of money laundering allegations
Tragic training flight: Lebanon pays tribute to pilots lost in helicopter crash
