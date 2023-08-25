Israeli spying network arrested at Beirut Airport, says General Security chief

The Acting Director-General of the General Security, Brigadier General Elias al-Baysari, announced the arrest of a spying network operating for the benefit of Israel at Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport.



According to al-Baysari, the network comprises two individuals who attempted to leave Lebanon.



Al-Baysari's announcement came in a statement during the seventy-eighth anniversary of General Security, during a visit to the directorate by Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi.