Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi questions delay in Lebanon's presidential election

Lebanon News
2023-08-27
High views
LBCI
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi questions delay in Lebanon&#39;s presidential election
0min
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi questions delay in Lebanon's presidential election

In his Sunday sermon, Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi questioned why the "masters of obstruction" want to delay the election of a president according to the constitution for eleven months and why Lebanon is deprived of electing a president.

Al-Rahi perceived those causing the obstruction oppose the Taif Agreement, and they know that the caretaker government can not make appointments or procedural decisions. They criticize the session boycotters for preserving the constitution and innovating the necessity for legislation, appointments, and procedures.

The Maronite Patriarch also addressed the security apparatuses to enhance the protection of Lebanese crossings, noting that "we pray for the officials to rid themselves of their personal interests."
 

