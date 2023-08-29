In an exclusive revelation, LBCI has obtained the final draft detailing the renewal of the mandate for the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL). The draft reflects significant alterations pushed for by the Lebanese government. The most noteworthy change mandates that UNIFIL will "continue coordinating with the Government of Lebanon, as per the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA)."



UNIFIL's Enhanced Coordination with Lebanese Government

The draft underlines that UNIFIL does not require prior authorization to undertake its tasks as mandated by the UN Security Council. However, the force is to "conduct its operations independently, while continuing to coordinate with the Government of Lebanon," in accordance with the SOFA.



Moreover, the draft "condemns in the strongest terms" any attempts to restrict UNIFIL’s personnel movement, attacks on personnel and equipment, as well as harassment, intimidation, and disinformation campaigns against UNIFIL.



Israel Urged to Withdraw from the outskirts of the town of Al-Mari or Northern Ghajar

One more significant point in the draft is an explicit urging for the Government of Israel to expedite the withdrawal of its army from northern Ghajar and the adjacent area north of the Blue Line, specifically in the outskirts of the town of Al-Mari. The draft states that this withdrawal should be coordinated "without further delay" and in coordination with UNIFIL, which has actively engaged both Israel and Lebanon to facilitate such a move.