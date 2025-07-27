Erdogan hails Macron for decision to recognise Palestinian state

World News
27-07-2025 | 07:35
High views
Erdogan hails Macron for decision to recognise Palestinian state
Erdogan hails Macron for decision to recognise Palestinian state

Turkey's president on Sunday welcomed a move by his French counterpart to recognise Palestinian statehood, in a phone call between the two leaders, the Turkish presidency said.

"During a telephone conversation, President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan congratulated French President (Emmanuel) Macron on his decision to recognise Palestine as a state," it said in a statement.

AFP
 

World News

Middle East News

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Emmanuel Macron

Palestine

Turkey

France

