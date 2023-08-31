Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived on Thursday at Rafic Hariri International Airport from the Syrian capital, Damascus, on an official visit to Lebanon.



During his visit, he will meet with several Lebanese officials.



Upon arriving, he expressed from Beirut Airport: "We are confident in Lebanon's ability to elect a President, and we have heard positive statements about Lebanon during the talks we conducted with Saudi Arabia. We call on all countries to support Lebanon."



He added, "I expect regional and international countries to support Lebanon economically and commercially."