Egyptian cargo plane arrives at Beirut Airport carrying medical aid
Lebanon News
2023-09-06 | 06:06
Egyptian cargo plane arrives at Beirut Airport carrying medical aid
On Wednesday, a cargo plane from Egypt, carrying medical aid and a replacement military medical team for the Egyptian Medical Center in Beirut, landed at Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut.
The aircraft was received at the airport by Major General Mohammad Khair, the Secretary-General of the High Relief Commission, and administrative staff from the High Relief Commission.
Major General Khair expressed his gratitude to the Arab Republic of Egypt and the embassy and hospital officials for their assistance and everything that preceded it.
He commended the role played by the hospital in providing healthcare services to the residents of Beirut and all Lebanese citizens, especially with the presence of an efficient and specialized Egyptian medical team.
Lebanon News
Variety and Tech
Egyptian businessman Mohamed Al-Fayed dies at 94
Lebanon News
Israeli spying network arrested at Beirut Airport, says General Security chief
Lebanon News
Crisis of Air Traffic Controllers Threatens Beirut Airport's Operation and Security
News Bulletin Reports
Call for reforms: Tourism Minister urges swift action for Beirut Airport improvements
Lebanon News
New EU Ambassador Sandra De Waele commits to strengthening Lebanon ties amidst crisis
Lebanon News
Speaker Berri meets UNIFIL Commander
Lebanon News
Lebanon's Defense Minister discusses relations with France and India
Lebanon News
PM Mikati commits to UNIFIL mandate extension, urges cooperation for Southern Lebanon security
World News
Russia to launch first moon mission since 1976 on Friday
News Bulletin Reports
From 'bytes' to bills: Decoding the internet pricing conundrum in Lebanon
Press Highlights
France vs. Iran: The unspoken battle over Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
PM Mikati commits to UNIFIL mandate extension, urges cooperation for Southern Lebanon security
2023-08-31
Sports News
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Lebanon News
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
News Bulletin Reports
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
Lebanon News
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
10:18
02:23
10:37
02:01
07:58
11:27
07:01
09:54
