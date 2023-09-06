Egyptian cargo plane arrives at Beirut Airport carrying medical aid

On Wednesday, a cargo plane from Egypt, carrying medical aid and a replacement military medical team for the Egyptian Medical Center in Beirut, landed at Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut.



The aircraft was received at the airport by Major General Mohammad Khair, the Secretary-General of the High Relief Commission, and administrative staff from the High Relief Commission.



Major General Khair expressed his gratitude to the Arab Republic of Egypt and the embassy and hospital officials for their assistance and everything that preceded it.



He commended the role played by the hospital in providing healthcare services to the residents of Beirut and all Lebanese citizens, especially with the presence of an efficient and specialized Egyptian medical team.