Maronite Patriarch and Druze Sheikh's meeting: embracing unity, neutrality in Lebanon

2023-09-08 | 03:57
Maronite Patriarch and Druze Sheikh's meeting: embracing unity, neutrality in Lebanon
Maronite Patriarch and Druze Sheikh's meeting: embracing unity, neutrality in Lebanon

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi saw, during his visit to the town of Chanay and his meeting with Sheikh Akl of the Unitarian Druze Community, Sami Abi Al-Muna in his residence, that Lebanon is a state of convergence and dialogue.

He stated: "This is what is called Lebanon's neutral role, and Lebanon cannot be a land of diversity and dialogue without neutrality."

He added, "We must build on the reconciliation carried out by Patriarch Sfeir and Jumblatt," expressing his joy and gratitude for this day. Through this visit, the Patriarch expressed the bonds of love and friendship that unite us, especially since Lebanon needs to build internal unity.

In turn, Abi Al-Muna addressed the Patriarch: "Your presence today in Al Jabal is a message of love, brotherhood, coexistence, and reconciliation, reflecting the reality of the united and unified Jabal."
 

